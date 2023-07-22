INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa Department of Revenue is reminding shoppers and businesses of the upcoming sales tax holiday on Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5. The annual event is to help back-to-school shoppers by exempting taxes on clothing and footwear that meet certain criteria.
Businesses that are open on these days are required to participate and cannot advertise that they will pay or otherwise absorb the sales tax on items that don’t qualify.
Other key points include:
- Exemption period – from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Saturday.
- No sales tax or local option sales tax will be collected on sales of an article of clothing or footwear having a selling price of less than $100.
- The exemption does not apply in any way to the price of an item selling for $100 or more.
- The exemption applies to each article priced under $100 regardless of how many items are sold on the same invoice to a customer.
Clothing is defined as “any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body.” Clothing does not include “watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear.”
According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, items purchased by mail order, catalog, or Internet will be exempt if they are delivered during the exemption period, or ordered and paid for during the exemption period, even if delivery is made after the sales tax holiday.
Also note:
- There are rules for “buy one, get one free or for a reduced price” and gift certificates.
- Exchanges for the same item are allowed if item paid for in the prescribed period.
- Manufacturer’s coupons cannot be used to reduce the selling price of an item to less than $100 in order to qualify for the exemption.
- Rented items are not eligible.
More information regarding refunds, returns, layaways, rain checks, and reporting is available online at https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday.