Tax Free Weekend write on the calculator on Office Desk.
syahrir — stock.adobe.com

INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa Department of Revenue is reminding shoppers and businesses of the upcoming sales tax holiday on Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6. The annual event is to help back-to-school shoppers by exempting taxes on clothing and footwear that meet certain criteria.

Businesses that are open on these days are required to participate and cannot advertise that they will pay or otherwise absorb the sales tax on items that don’t qualify.

