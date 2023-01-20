QUASQUETON – Waterloo teacher Stacey Snyder is a bonafide explorer.
In 2019 she was selected as a Grosvenor Teacher Fellow and traveled by ship with National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions on a journey to Antarctica.
QUASQUETON – Waterloo teacher Stacey Snyder is a bonafide explorer.
In 2019 she was selected as a Grosvenor Teacher Fellow and traveled by ship with National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions on a journey to Antarctica.
“Truly, I never dreamed I would ever go to Antarctica!” said Synder. “A professor from UNI nominated me to apply for the fellowship. The program seeks teachers passionate about both geography and the environment and those that impact students in these ways.
“When I applied, I could list my top three choices of areas to explore,” she said. “My first was Galapagos (I love turtles). When I was trying to decide what else, my daughter (also a teacher and one that travels with me) suggested Antarctica because she would never want to go there with me. When I was accepted to the program, I learned that I would travel to Antarctica. I was ecstatic!”
Snyder will share her experiences and lessons learned at a Friends of Fontana Park fundraiser to be held on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback starting at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per person for supper and the program. Register by Tuesday, Feb. 14 by visiting www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on events. For more information, call the Fontana Nature Center at 319-636-2617.
Snyder will present an audio-visual story of the adventure and how climate change is affecting Antarctica and its wildlife, and actions in Iowa that can impact the world and its wildlife in even the most remote places. She will also share how she is using her experiences in her classroom and will be happy to answer questions.
