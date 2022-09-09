INDEPENDENCE – The day finally came!
After weeks of waiting Team Long Road (Marine Veterans Justin “JD” LeHew, Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, and Ray “Shino” Shinohara) arrived in Buchanan County Thursday.
Team Long Road started as just two retired USMC Sergeants Major raising awareness of Veteran issues, e.g. America’s Missing and Killed In Action, Gold Star families, and other charitable causes that support Veterans. They were later joined by retired Staff Sergeant Ray Shinohara.
History Flight
JD created a museum and organization (History Flight based in Fredericksburg, Virginia) using his own retirement funds to assist U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in the search for missing military personnel. JD knew Rocky from the Marines and brought him on board as the Assistant Operations Manager and Team Leader to conduct operations in both the European and Pacific theaters of operation. Rocky has been a member of the History Flight Team since 2019.
Also on the History Flight staff are JD’s wife, Cynthia (Chief Administrations Officer). Cynthia is United States Navy Veteran. She served 20 years as a female sailor with the Marine Corps, as a dental technician and served as a Navy corpsman and trainer. As Chief of Administration she runs the Human Resources and Finance Department’s for History Flight.
Their daughter, Aisley, is the Chief Technology Officer. She is leads the long-term technology vision for the organization. She also facilitates innovations used with the multi-faceted methodology to find MIAs in the field.
The Long Road
JD and Rocky decided to hike Historic US Highway 20 from sea to shining sea. At 3,365 miles, Historic US Highway 20 is the longest route in the United States. It was selected as an homage to “The Long Road” 81,000 missing US Servicemembers have been trying to make since World War Two. Selecting Highway 20 is a tribute to all those who served and sacrificed so much in the service of this nation in the far past, the recent past (Afghanistan and Iraq), and the present.
Historic Highway is also the “Medal of Honor Highway.” The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest award for military valor in action. About two-thirds of all 3,508 Medal of Honor awards given since 1863 are connected with the 12 states connecting Highway 20: Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts. Reportedly, the naming effort started in Oregon with other states following suit.
The journey began June 6 (D-Day) this year from the USS Constitution in Boston Harbor. The USS Constitution Museum in Boston Harbor honors the country’s naval traditions and Marine service. The journey will end at the Pacific Ocean by Newport, Oregon in a few months.
Team Long Road
The three walkers of Team Long Road (TLR) are all decorated Marines.
Ray “Shino” Shinohara served with both Rocky and JD between 2010-2013 in the Third Marine Regiment. JD pointed out on Facebook that decorations “Shino” has on his uniform include a “V” for valor, earned “for heroism under fire.” In retirement Ray is a social worker, based in Guam, helping connect Veterans to the services they need or earned.
Ray’s advice to service personnel is to reach out to local resources and organizations. In Buchanan County that includes several VFW and American Legion Posts and Buchanan County Veterans Affairs. The Veterans Affair department is located in the lower level of the Buchanan County Court House, 210 5th Avenue NE. In additional to helping with paperwork for benefits and information on financial aid, the department may help with transportation to VA appointments, military grave markers, or assistance with obtaining military records and medals. Contact Patti Meyer, County Veterans Service Officer, at 319-334-7450 for more information.
Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. He had a distinguished 24 year career serving in the Infantry and aviation fields and as a Marine a Drill Instructor.
Justin LeHew served 31 years in the Marines. He was served in combat actions around the globe ranging from Operation Desert Storm in 1991, Bosnia-Herzegovina in 1993 and multiple tours during the War on Terror in Iraq between 2003-2010. He earned the Navy Cross for his heroism in Iraq in 2003 and was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor in combat actions in Iraq again in 2004.
He is currently the National Commander for the Legion Of Valor. The Legion of Valor is a federally chartered corporation created to promote patriotic allegiance to the United States, fidelity to the U.S. Constitution, and popular support for civil liberties and the permanence of free institutions. Its membership is open to recipients of the Medal of Honor, the Distinguished Service Cross, the Navy Cross and the Air Force Cross. The organization’s roots date back to 1890.
Trekking in Buchanan County
TLR left Manchester Thursday morning and arrived in Winthrop at about 3:30 p.m. They were greeted by signs made by East Buchanan Students, members of Buchanan County Tourism, and members of the Keating family. Melissa Keating and her daughter Jayden presented the trio with welcome bags of meat sticks from Winthrop Locker, water, and other treats and muscle balms on behalf of the City of Winthrop. Melissa’s son Kyle served in the Marines from 206 to 2021, but was unable to be present as he was working out of the area as a lineman for MJ Electric.
When TLR entered Independence, they were greeted by Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC staff and family by Oak View. BCHC presented a donation then accompanied the hikers the rest of the way to the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce near the Wapsipinicon River.
At the Chamber office they were greeted again by Buchanan County Tourism, Independence Mayor Brad Bleichner, local Veterans, State Senator Craig Johnson, and other well-wishers.
TLR was treated to a steak meal from VFW Post 2440 and stayed free of charge at The Loft, an Air B&B spot overlooking the river.
Friday morning the Mayor presented each of them a City of Independence 175th commemorative coin. Veterans representing VFW Post 2440, VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440, and American Legion Post 30 presented TLR with a total donation of $500.
TLR took off across First Street Bridge and was greeted by St John School students who sang a blessing song for them. They continued westward and were greeted by students from the public school and a huge American Flag suspended over First Street West by the Independence Fire Department.
By 2 p.m. they were taking a break in Jesup.
Donations
To find out more about the journey and cause or to support their cause visit teamlongroad.com or www.HistoryFlight.com online. They regularly post to The Long Road Facebook page.
