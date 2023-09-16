INDEPENDENCE Joe Wiegand, or ‘TR Joe’ as he is sometimes called, has been performing as Theodore Roosevelt for over 20 years in The Teddy Roosevelt Show.
His performances have been featured in all fifty states and in several films. He has even performed at the White House! On Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 1:30 p.m. Buchanan County Tourism is bringing The Teddy Roosevelt Show to Independence! TR Joe has so graciously gifted us the visit upon hearing the story of us finding the photo of Theodore Roosevelt from his stop here in 1903. His 45-minute performance will include a skit and question and answer session. Everyone is welcome to see this incredible performance!
The Illinois Central Railroad Depot (1111 5th Ave. NE) will be open for tours before and after the performance. All visitors are welcome to come see the railroad depot that was once visited by Theodore Roosevelt himself! The hours on Sept. 26 will be from noon to 4:30 p.m. Normal hours are Thursday — Sunday Noon 4 p.m. Mid-May to Mid-October.