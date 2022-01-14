INDEPENDENCE – Teri S. Shaffer, 60, of Independence, Iowa died on Monday, Jan. 11, at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Des Moines.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 17 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The family asks that those who plan on visiting or attending the service to please wear face masks.
Teri was born on August 13, 1961, in Independence, the daughter of Eugene and Donna (Fernau) Spece. She was raised in Independence and in 1980 she graduated from the Independence High School. For several years she worked as a server at the Shamrock in Independence. On July 9, 1982, she married Daniel Shaffer and the raised their three children together. Teri took a job at Triangle Plastics in Independence as a CNC Operator and worked there for many years.
Teri is survived by her three children: Amy (Mike) Reilly, Independence, Adam (Trina) Shaffer, Anamosa, and Alicia Shaffer, Independence; eight grandchildren; three brothers: Alan (Sue) Spece, Independence, Mike (Rhonda) Spece, Winona, Minn., and Randy (Cindy) Spece, Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Donna Spece; and her husband Daniel Shaffer.
