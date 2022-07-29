Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Terry Lee Fairchild, 80, of Winthrop, Iowa, entered eternal rest on July 26, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Terry had been fighting a courageous battle with liver cancer for many months.

Terry was born to Delmar and Della Matteson Fairchild on January 5, 1942, in Winthrop. Terry married Sharon Kay Martin on June 17, 1961. Terry’s entire life was dedicated to his family, agriculture business, and serving the Lord. After graduating from Winthrop High School, Terry went on to play baseball and basketball at Wartburg College where he earned degrees in Business Administration and Economics. Terry started his career at Wilson Foods in Marion, returning home to Winthrop to take over Fairchild Feed and Supply following his father’s death in 1968. He continued to be very active in the family business until health limited his activity in recent years.

