Terry Lee Fairchild, 80, of Winthrop, Iowa, entered eternal rest on July 26, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Terry had been fighting a courageous battle with liver cancer for many months.
Terry was born to Delmar and Della Matteson Fairchild on January 5, 1942, in Winthrop. Terry married Sharon Kay Martin on June 17, 1961. Terry’s entire life was dedicated to his family, agriculture business, and serving the Lord. After graduating from Winthrop High School, Terry went on to play baseball and basketball at Wartburg College where he earned degrees in Business Administration and Economics. Terry started his career at Wilson Foods in Marion, returning home to Winthrop to take over Fairchild Feed and Supply following his father’s death in 1968. He continued to be very active in the family business until health limited his activity in recent years.
Terry enjoyed a good game of golf and supporting his beloved Chicago Cubs, along with playing Town Team baseball for many years in Winthrop and surrounding towns. Terry would tell you that all those things were enjoyable, but nothing compared to the joy and pride he felt by supporting and watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren compete in their various events.
Terry was a long-time member of the Independence Community Church where he served in numerous leadership roles. Terry also served as board president/member of Area Education Agency 7 for over 25 years.
Terry was well known for his hearty laugh and for telling great stories. He found great joy in serving others and bringing them joy as well.
Terry is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Sharon in Winthrop; children Tammy (Lonnie) Cherry of Winthrop, Iowa; Tim (Cindy) of Gridley, Illinois; Mark of Winthrop, Iowa; Six grandchildren: Nathan (Steph) Cherry of Jesup, Iowa, Jenna (Justin) Barber, Amarillo, Texas, Max Cherry of Quasqueton, Iowa, Marqui (Jordan) Krone of El Paso, Illinois, Mattie (Adam) Wallace of Gridley, Illinois, and Teron Fairchild of Gridley, Illinois. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Rylee, and Ryder Cherry, Beckett and Henley Barber, Jase, Jett, Lucy, and Cece Krone, and Bishop, Baker, and Bo Wallace. Terry is also survived by his brother Doug (Kay) Fairchild of Inlet Beach Florida, and his sister Janet (Rick) Higgins of Winthrop, Iowa along with many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The visitation will be at Independence Community Bible Church on Sunday, July 31 from 3:00-6:00 pm. A Memorial Services will be held at the same location on Monday, August 1 at 10:30 am with Pastor Mike Nemmers officiating. Inurnment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Winthrop, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Independence Community Bible Church 301 2nd Street Southeast Independence, Iowa in Terry's honor.