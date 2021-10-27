INDEPENDENCE- Terry G. “Bud” Scheer, 65, of Independence, IA died on Thursday October 21, 2021, at Unity Point – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA
Bud was born on February 6, 1956, in Beardstown, IL, the son of Elmer and Marilyn (Mason) Scheer. He graduated from the Beardstown Highschool in 1974 and went on to attend college in Fort Morgan, CO. He married Geraldine Hellyer on May 30, 1976, in Brush, CO. Together they had a daughter, Heather. They later divorced. On August 23, 1986, he married Betsy Fretheim in Ridgway, IA, and they made their home in rural Independence, IA.
He is survived by his children; Heather (Jesse) Wildoner, Millsap, TX, Jesse (Emily) Scheer, Shellsburg, IA, and Cody (Amy) Scheer, Independence, IA, six grandchildren
Bud is preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife Betsy Scheer, a stepdaughter, Melinda Fretheim, and a sister-in-law, Karen Scheer
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:30 Am until 2:30 PM on Saturday October 30, 2021, in the Community Room at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA
