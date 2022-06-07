Terry Lee “Big T” Hinman of Coralville, Iowa, passed away on June 4, 2022 surrounded with the love and support from his wife and family after a sixteen-month battle with liver disease and pancreatic cancer.
Terry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 11, 1947. His parents, Norman Hinman and Margaret (McCarthy) Jopke preceded him in death in 1965, and 1989, respectively. Being a military family, Terry and his siblings moved frequently around the world from places ranging from Hawaii to the United Kingdom, with many stops in between. Before a final move to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Terry’s immediate family established residence in Springville, Iowa, where Terry graduated from Linn-Mar high school in 1965. Springville is also where he married the love of his life, Cheryl (Meyerhoeffer), from Hastings, Nebraska, on June 10, 1967. They remained married, nearly 55 years, up to the day of his passing.
He is survived by three sons: Terry, wife Pamela (Koopmann) of Iowa City, IA; Christopher of Coralville, IA; and Thomas of North Liberty, IA. He was preceded in death by a son, Edward (d.1979, age 5 mo.). He also has three surviving grand-children: Lydia of Iowa City, IA; Alexis of New York, NY; and Jack of Iowa City, IA. All three are the children of Terry and Pamela.
Terry was the eldest of twelve; ten brothers and sisters from Norman and Margaret Hinman, and two step-siblings from the second marriage of Margaret to Wallace Jopke in 1973. His surviving siblings are: Ellen Dimond of Macomb, MI; Mary Dicka, husband Bruce of Poynette, WI; Julie Skemp, husband Sam of Sun Prairie, WI; Colleen Mini of Milton, WI; Mary Kay Middleton, husband Doug of Edgerton, WI; Bill Jopke of Madison, WI area; Karen Roach, husband David of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and Charles Hinman of Lakeland, FL. Three brothers preceded him in death: Thomas (d.1952, age 2 months), James (d.1995, age 40), and Norman (d.2021, age 70).
He obtained his bachelor’s degree in political science from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa in 1969, and completed his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1972. Terry practiced law for several years, first in Iowa City, in Des Moines for two years in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, and later in Independence, Iowa. In 1987 he moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee to work on a startup venture. He later learned the Oracle software suite, working at Oak Ridge Associated Universities, Oracle Corporation, and later as a private consultant for Oracle software implementations. He moved again back to Iowa City/Coralville to be close to his sons and grandchildren in 2003.
There will be a celebration of life at 4:00pm on June 17th, 2022 at Lensing Funeral Home, 210 Holiday Road in Coralville, Iowa. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to either HACAP Food Reservoir (hacap.org/donate) or The Bird House hospice in Iowa City, IA (www.hospicehomejc.org).
