With over a year of business in the books, the Brick Kitchen on 330 1st Street East, owned by Nate Whited and his wife Shelly, has become a staple in the Independence Community.
According to Whited, he and his wife had been talking about opening a store for several years. Finally, those talks became reality when The Brick Kitchen opened on May 27 of 2021.
Business has been good for the brick kitchen in the last year, says Whited.
“We have got really good support not only from the community but from the surrounding areas,” said Whited. “We have a lot of people driving 20-30 minutes to come shop,”
Whited says that people do not come only to shop at The Brick Kitchen, he owes a lot to the great businesses in downtown Independence.
“I feel like we opened our doors in the midst of the perfect storm, '' said Whited. “Downtown Independence is drawing a lot of people.”
Since opening in May of last year, The Brick Kitchen has grown steadily in inventory and events.
“We had a great first November and December, '' said Whited. Last year at this time we were in the honeymoon phase with the store, since then we have seen an increase in engagement with the store. The longer we have been open, the more engagement we have had, and the more engagement, the higher the quality of products we will have in our store.”
At this time, the inventory of The Brick Kitchen is approximately two times what it was this time last year, but that is thanks to some advice that Whited got when first opening The Brick Kitchen.
“The best advice I ever got when the opening was, ‘open the store you can afford, not the store you want’,” said Whited. “The first seven to eight months we just kept investing in more inventory, so at this point in the process, we have grown a lot on the inventory side. The size and scope of inventory have had the greatest change. We have picked up several different lines and brands.”
The Brick Kitchen also has a website, but Whited says the website is more a necessity than a sales component.
“The website is necessary for business, but we don't sell a lot from the website,” said Whited. “The Website has been really good for the bridal registry; it is also good for last-minute gifts. People can buy gift certificates, but we have not put a big emphasis on online sales.”
Whited says, the reason the website does not have as many sales is that with kitchenware, people like to feel the products because they will be using them in a personal environment repeatedly.
Whited also stands by that 97% to 98% of The Brick Kitchen’s sales come from people coming through the door. Whited likes to say that the store specializes in products people don't know they need.
Another important factor in The Brick Kitchen’s success this year has been the special events that the store is consistently hosting.
“Our first-anniversary sale was a huge success,” said Whited. “Our fall open house with wine and chocolate was also a huge success. Just last night, we had a knife skills class, and a chef came in and taught basic knife skills. We have had three cooking classes and another one coming and those have been hugely successful.”
Staffing for The Brick Kitchen has been a unique situation. The store originally got off the ground with friends and family helping staff but with Whited’s wife, Shelly working at Bank Iowa, there is only so much time she can spend in the store. With their kids off to college, and working, Whited took another piece of advice when it came to employing.
“I am the only one in the family here all day every day,” said Whited. “In the beginning, we had a couple of friends who were helping us out. Thankfully. I got some advice ‘to hire our customers’ and so I decided to offer to hire some of our more common customers. Our recruiting efforts of hiring friends and customers have been successful. The Brick Kitchen is in a unique position here and I recognize that. Our employees range from retired to high school juniors and everything in between.”
Through the first year of business, Whited says that the most popular product sold at The Brick Kitchen was flavored olive oil.
“When we first opened that was 60 percent of our sales,” said Whited. “With more inventory, it has balanced out, but our oils and kinds of vinegar are still the biggest sellers. That has a lot to do with the quality of the oils, we are fortunate to have the brand that we are working with.”
The Brick Kitchen has a unique option of a bridal registry as well, which has been a staple since day one, says Whited.
“We have offered the registry since before we were open,” said White. “It is something we knew we needed when we were opening. We have three or four open right now.”
Goals for The Brick Kitchen’s future include both personal and business-driven goals for the next coming year.
“I would like to do more videos on Facebook, said Whited. “When we do post something or post a video, the page gets immediate reactions. The frustrating part is having to discipline me to do more videos. I get caught up in bookkeeping and scheduling but forget to do what results in community reaction.
Whited would like the videos to focus more on products, even if they are just one-minute videos.
As for the Store itself, Whited plans on having more community interactive events.
“We have more cooking classes in the works, we would like to do one every month, said Whited. “Right now, we are limited on space, the last class filled up immediately. We must figure out how to utilize space better for more classes.”
Whited would like the community to know that The Brick Kitchen plans on continuing to create an atmosphere dedicated to exchanging ideas.
"We plan to continue to grow and want to focus on the store being an experience," said Whited. "I mentioned it earlier, but we aim for everything there to be available to touch, feel, and try, even down to oils and kinds of vinegar, you can taste them.”
Whited promises that the community will always feel engaged when entering the store.
“When a person comes in, it isn't about just strolling aisles, it is about an experience," said Whited. “It is about engagement, that is my promise to the community, there is always something new, it's never dulled, and it will always be engaging, and come on who doesn't like food anyways.”