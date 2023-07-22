INDEPENDENCE – There was live music, dancing, entertainment, games, fellowship, and a lot of walking at the Independence High School track on Friday, June 23 when community members of the American Cancer Society hosted the 2023 Buchanan County Relay for Life.
Cheryl Curry, originally from Jesup, has been on the Buchanan County committee for over 25 years. She is not a survivor herself, but her daughter Abby is. That experience is only a piece of her passion driving her volunteering efforts towards raising money for cancer research.
According to Curry, the committee meets once a month, every month and the process really picks up near January when it comes time to finalize entertainment, volunteers, and guest speakers.
“It starts getting really busy two or three months beforehand,” said Curry. “But we always make it work.”
The crowd Friday evening was light, which Curry says has to do with the still lingering effects of Covid-19.
“We are still trying to build our crowd back up because of Covid-19,” said Curry. “We went online when Covid-19 hit, and donations really went down. People were out of work or couldn’t work and so they couldn’t donate like they would have. We had some virtual events those years and last year we tried to build up that real event again. This year we are focusing on people being comfortable and coming back out to the event.”
According to Curry, last year the committee in total raised approximately $44,000. This year Curry says at the end of the calendar year the committee is aiming for $45,000.
The parts of the event that Curry likes most are the parts where she is interacting with people, or watching them celebrate their victories, she says.
“I like walking around getting to look at all the luminarias, listening to survivors’ stories,” said Curry. “Remembering all the people who are gone, and celebrating the pens who are still with us. That is what it is all about. I really love seeing them take that victory lap at the end, the survivors and caregivers walk together around the track. It is a touching thing to get to see. Some may be moving slow but they still make that lap.”
Curry says that although she would like to see more people out celebrating survivors and remembering those who fought the good fight, that it is not too late to do your part.
“If you want to donate you go to realyforlife.org/buchananco you can really donate anyway you want though, through the website really or contact one of our many members,” said Curry.
As a last message to the community and to Buchanan County, Curry says to trust your body, know your body, and whether or not something seems off, get your check-ups.
One of the groups providing live entertainment at the Relay for Life was the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy led by owner Anna Kerns.
“Stephanie Christian asked me if the girls could come and dance,” said Kerns. “Along with that she asked if we could do an interactive dance to get members of the crowd involved. So we came up with a four count of eight that would be simple for everybody to do, to get all of the participants involved.”
According to Kerns, the playlist that the girls danced to had special thought put into it.
“One was ‘Roar’ [by Katie Perry], which is about fighting,” said Kerns. “We thought that was one we really needed to perform because people who have and have had cancer really need to fight. Then we performed ‘All I do is Win No Matter What’ [the remix by DJ Khalid], because although some are not as fortunate, some are able to fight and come out on top of cancer.”
According to Kerns, the girls had fun and although the seniors would be unable to come back and perform. Kerns says they had already volunteered the underclassmen to come back and perform next year for the crowd.
One man, Craig Stalker, attended the relay and notably walked nearly the entire night. Stalker was in attendance as a survivor of cancer and a recent one at that.
“Three years ago, I moved from Florida to New Mexico,” said Stalker. “About two to three months in I had a seizure and hit the ground. After that, an ambulance was called, and they said you should really get to the hospital. I said I was okay and that I would have my wife take me.”
According to Stalker that trip to the hospital led to him being admitted into the University of New Mexico Hospital during the time that Covid-19 took place, which meant there was no visiting allowed during his stay.
“I went through two open craniotomies, where they removed a tumor the size of a racquetball,” said Stalker. “They woke me up a few times to test me and then the second surgery was for a shunt they put in my head, that just blows my brain fluid to my stomach.”
Stalker, now in Independence, the home of his sister’s family, was attending the Relay for Life event for the first time.
“It is pretty hot, I’m sweating a lot, and could use some more shade but it is going well,” said Stalker. “It is a little more than an hour in and I have taken 18 laps.”
According to Curry, while the total money for the Relay for Life has not been totaled up and announced yet, county members of the American Cancer Society are looking to add to the calendar year goal of $45,000 at the upcoming July 29, golf tournament at Three Elms in Independence.