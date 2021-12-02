It has been said that to give is better than to receive and that is certainly true for me. I love giving gifts, finding that perfect thing that will make a person smile and feel loved and valued. Sometimes it’s as small as a fresh baked cookie. Sometimes it is sending an anonymous financial gift to someone facing a layoff or illness. Sometimes it is simply the gift of time, or service. Each gift is valuable, no matter how small or how large.
Why do we give? First and foremost, it demonstrates love for our fellow humans. It shows that they are thought of and valued. Some people give because they feel a sense of duty to their community, or family members. Some because it is their love language as it is mine.
Giving makes us happy. The simple act of giving activates the pleasure center of the brain and can be seen on an MRI. When people bring us donations, you can see the joy it brings to them to be able to help in some small way. Their giving brings us joy as well because it allows us to give to our clients.
Giving is good for our health. Studies show that giving lowers blood pressure and reduces stress. These days, we can all lower our blood pressure and our stress.
Giving is contagious. Your example inspires others to give, doubling the impact.
Who do your gifts help? In the last month we have helped an older person who suddenly found themselves homeless. We were able to provide food which allowed them to use what money they had for other needs. We helped a family who were going through unemployment due to a strike. We were able to assist a mother feed her children while she was off following an illness. Your monetary gifts helped us provide holiday turkeys to make Thanksgiving a little brighter. Your gift of volunteering time helped sort canned goods, pick up bakery and produce, stock shelves, clean and organize the pantry and help clients.
Our current wish list is:
Shampoo
Body Wash
Dish Soap
Soup
Pie Filling
Pasta
This Christmas, we want to focus on those we serve. When our clients come in, we want to greet them with a smile. We want them to know we care. We want to leave them with a feeling that we have lightened the load just a little. It’s a gift that costs us nothing to give and means so much. Merry Christmas, Buchanan County!