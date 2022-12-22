Did you hear the one about the guy who got a deck of sticky playing cards for Christmas? He really appreciated the thought of the gift but admitted he was having a hard time dealing with it.
Gifts are often exchanged as a part of the celebration of Christmas. This tradition is known to have started with the wise men who brought gifts to Jesus after his birth. While giving of gifts is often an expression of love, for that gift to have its fullest expression, it must be received. If the gift is not received, it’s as if the gift was never given.
The purpose that Jesus left his exalted position with God the Father, took on humanity, and was born as a baby was not to simply receive gifts. The reason Jesus came was to bring gifts to us.
The Bible informs us of numerous gifts Jesus came to bring such as righteousness (Romans 5:17) and the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38). In James 1:17 we are informed that God only has good and perfect gifts to give. This reveals to us the nature and character of God. In addition, this verse shows us that illnesses, natural disasters, accidents, and tragedies are not “blessings in disguise” or in any way a gift from God.
The most important gift Jesus came to bring is eternal life. Eternal means perpetual or that which has no end. The New Testament uses several different Greek words for life. Psuche is used of natural or human life. Bios means duration of life. Anastrophee means manner of life. When the term “eternal life” is used, the Greek word for life is Zoe which means life as God has it. In other words, eternal life is not just perpetual life with God. It is having the very nature and manner of God in us.
Jesus did not come to this planet just as a moral teacher or role model. He came to give life, life as God has it. Let me ask you some questions, is God ever afraid? Is he ever anxious, confused, or depressed? Does God ever carry a grudge? Does he live with bitterness, resentment or unforgiveness? Does God carry offenses, hurts, and emotional wounds like a badge of honor?
I am in no way trying to make light of the issues and challenges in asking the questions above. These issues are real and confront every one of us. What I am endeavoring to do is illustrate that these things are not meant to define us or determine our destiny.
The gift Jesus brings to us at Christmas is Eternal Life, life as God has it. For that gift to benefit us, we must receive it. John 3:16 (NLT) shows us how to receive this gift, “For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.”
If you haven’t received the gift of eternal life, just do what this verse says. Believe that God loves you. Believe that Jesus is God’s Son. Believe that Jesus paid the price and penalty for your sins. Believe you can have eternal life, life as God has it, free of bitterness, anger, and strife, right now.
By doing this you can truly have a Merry Christmas. Plus, you will be able to spend eternity with God in heaven.