Did you hear the one about the guy who got a deck of sticky playing cards for Christmas? He really appreciated the thought of the gift but admitted he was having a hard time dealing with it.

Gifts are often exchanged as a part of the celebration of Christmas. This tradition is known to have started with the wise men who brought gifts to Jesus after his birth. While giving of gifts is often an expression of love, for that gift to have its fullest expression, it must be received. If the gift is not received, it’s as if the gift was never given.

