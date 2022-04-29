Although now a Tractor Technician at Bodensteiner, Luke Arnold continues to be a part of his family’s farm that dates back to 1869.
Arnold has helped on his parent’s farm for as long as he can remember. As soon as he was old enough to help out, he did. He started raising pigs when he was only 13 years old.
“We raised pigs and cattle until about the mid-1990s,” he said. “The livestock was not profitable so we sold them. It’s important to understand that farming is also a business, and we have to make a profit. I rented the neighbor’s farm when I was 15. I bought my first farm in 1998 and my second farm in 2002. Then, I got back into cattle in 2008.”
Arnold lives one mile from where he grew up, just a short distance from Walker. His kids are the fifth generation to live there.
“I believe farming is essential because the United States should not rely on other countries to provide food and fuel for us,” he said. “I believe in world trade, but we should be the leaders.”
Arnold farms because he enjoys the process — from tilling the soil to planting the seed, to watching the plants grow and harvesting them. He finds meaning in every step throughout the whole process.
“I raise animals for the same reason,” he said. “Farming is something that’s inside your soul. It’s hard to explain, it’s almost like a disease you can’t get rid of.”
Not only does Arnold find meaning throughout the process of farming but he also finds meaning in farming with his family.
“Family is important to me within our farming operation. I find meaning in farming and working with my family. I farm with my parents George and Laura, my brother Dan, my kids Sam, Madylin, and Allison.My nephews George and Jack are now starting to help.”
Arnold, with the help of his family, raises different kinds of crops, plus livestock.
“We raise corn, soybeans, and hay,” he said. “We have 15 cows. We feed out our calves to market weight. The kids show cattle at the Linn County fair. We raise 75 chickens and four pigs to butcher for our own meat. We have our own laying hens for fresh eggs. Last year, Sam finished out four lambs and sold them at the Kalona sale barn.”
Arnold wishes that consumers would understand what farmers do and why they do it.
“I believe the future of farming involves getting the consumer to understand what we do,” he said. “Most farmers want to take care of the land. Farmers want their animals to be comfortable and healthy. Farmers want to supply the world with food and fuel.”