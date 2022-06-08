With the park full of paws, the Indee Bark Park is looking to expand their ground and undertake a $21,000 project.
This project would include adding in an agility potion for dogs as well as some doggie playground equipment.
The Indee Bark Park is a 2 ½-acre dog park that was fully paid through the fundraising efforts of local community groups. It cost about $26,000.
After several months of construction, the park opened.
With a 25$ membership fee and a $3 daily pass for those without a membership, the Indee Bark Park sees a lot of people and even more paws.
It has been approximately three years since the installment of the Indee Bark Park and the Director of Parks and Rec Bob Beatty shared the new plans for the busy park.
“This year we are looking at adding agility and playground equipment for the dogs,” Beatty said. “We have applied for some grants, and we will use a little of our own money as well as a donation of $10,000 from Blue Buffalo here in town. By the time all of the construction is done, with mulch and everything it will cost about $21,000 for the entire project.”
With the park being so busy, Beatty was proud to share that very little maintenance is required thanks to the members cleaning up after themselves.
“During the summer, we typically mow it weekly and trim it every couple of weeks. Then the people are pretty good about picking up after their pets,” said Beatty. “Next to the annual pick-up, we have a lot of stumps that are still there from trees that were removed prior to the building of the Bark Park.”
Beatty commented that the park has really helped a lot of the people in the new housing that has been built in Indee.
“A lot of the housing is apartment-style, and it gives some of them without a yard an option to own a dog and exercise the dog whether they live in a smaller unit or not,” said Beatty.
For more information on the Indee Bark Park, visit the Independence Civic Center home of Independence Parks and Rec, or call (319) 334-6711