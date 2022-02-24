Did you hear the one about the hard-working guy who didn’t know the meaning of the word surrender? He also didn’t know the meaning of the word capitulate or the meaning of the word abandon. When this diligent worker retired, his fellow employees instead of presenting him a gold watch, bought him a dictionary.
To be successful in any endeavor of life requires hard work. This is true in business, in finances, in raising kids, in gardening, in taking care of your pets and the list goes on and on. One area sometimes overlooked that also requires hard work is in our relationships. To be successful in relationships, whether it is in marriage, with friends, or co-workers, hard work is required.
One of the things I so appreciate about the Bible is its brutal honesty. It doesn’t gloss over failures or attempt to hide them. The struggles and temptations people faced are laid out in great detail. In writing to the Thessalonians, Paul makes one of these struggles clear when in praying for them he remembers their, “work of faith and labor of love.” (I Thessalonians 1:3)
Notice the expression he uses here concerning love. He calls it a “labor of love”. Have you ever associated hard work and labor with the word love? Most of the time we associate words like joy, happiness, or delight with love. We seldom give a second thought to the idea that genuine love will always require hard work and labor.
The reason hard work and labor are required for genuine love is that all relationships will experience tough times. When these tough times show up it’s often easier to bail on the relationship than put in the hard work to make it successful. Obviously, I am assuming that both parties are willing and able to put in the hard work to make the relationship successful. If not, there may need to be a parting of the ways.
Greek Scholar, Rick Renner, translates I Corinthians 13:4-8, (often referred to as the Bible definition of love) as “Love patiently and passionately bears with others for as long as patience is needed. Love doesn’t demand others to be like itself; rather, it is so focused on the needs of others…love does not behave in a prideful, arrogant, haughty, superior, snooty, snobbish, or clannish manner. Love is not rude and discourteous, it is not careless or thoughtless, nor does it carry on in a fashion that would be considered insensitive to others…love does not manipulate situations or scheme and devise methods that will twist situations to its own advantage…love is elated, thrilled, ecstatic, and overjoyed with the truth…love always expects and anticipates the best in others and the best for others…love never quits, never surrenders, and never gives up.”
I find that exercising patience with people is many times very hard work. The same can be said for focusing on the needs of others instead of my own needs, being thoughtful and sensitive of others, putting others first, or twisting situations to my advantage.
Obviously to experience genuine love in our lives will require some hard work and labor on our part. I don’t know about you but I think it’s time I put on my work boots and hard hat and begin to labor in love.