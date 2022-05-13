LAMONT – In December of 2021 the museum purchased the Lamont Masons building, it will become our Museum Annex building. This is the oldest building on Bush Street and one of the few surviving buildings in the county built in the Boom style architecture.
The building was built in the early 1880’s by Joseph Franks as his Jewelry store with an apartment upstairs for him and his family. It then became a restaurant, and in 1937 it was purchased by John Hense. John added on to the building, doubling its size. He completely remodeled the original building removing half of the 2nd floor and turning the other half into a balcony, office, and a projection booth creating the Lamont Theater. It was one of the most modern theaters in this part of the state. The building served as the Lamont Theater until 1957 when it was purchased by the Lamont Masons.
The building has been remodeled, some of the original features of the building have been restored. It houses a military display and other items that were not able to be displayed in the main museum building due to lack of space.
The grand opening for our Museum Annex building will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30. The main museum building, Mount Vernon School, and Campton school will also be open during this time. The museum’s buildings will be open June 4, July 2, August 6, and September 3, 10 to 3 each day.
If you or a loved one served in the military and would like to have you picture displayed or if you would like more information on the museum call Mike Cook at 563-608-6633.