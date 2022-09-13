Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – For Hunger Action Month® this September, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on hunger in their communities, and we are asking for the public’s support.

This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced to make between food and other basic needs.

