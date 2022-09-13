WATERLOO – For Hunger Action Month® this September, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on hunger in their communities, and we are asking for the public’s support.
This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced to make between food and other basic needs.
“Food should not be an impossible choice. For many, we take it for granted that there will be something to eat when we get home from school, work, or play but for over 31,000 food insecure people that isn’t their reality,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of NEIFB. “For those experiencing daily food insecurity, food is the impossible choice along with their rent, utilities, and even childcare. As a result, these people reach out to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or one of our many partners to get the additional food assistance that they need.” During the month of September, people across the Northeast Iowa can get involved by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to ending hunger.
- Stone Soul Picnic: September 11th enjoy live music, games, and entertainment while raising funds and awareness for NEIFB’s Feeding Kids programs at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls.
- Sack Lunch: Order a Sack Lunch to be delivered to you at sacklunchdelivery.com/2022, every lunch purchased provides up to 40 meals to those in the community. Lunches will be delivered on your choice of September 22nd or 23rd.
- Family Volunteer Night: September 29th come and go during NEIFB’s family event where kids of all ages can play games, win prizes, and learn how the Food Bank feeds northeast Iowa.
More information regarding NEIFB and community events can be found on NEIFB socials and website at neifb.org/HAM.
Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone across the country, and especially locally, to collectively act against hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger. Learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger by visiting neifb.org/HAM.