Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Class 3A

1st PlaceVotes Record Pts

1. Ballard (4) 2-0 74

2. Pella (4) 2-0 67

3. Dallas Center-Grimes 2-0 52

4. Carroll 2-0 40

5. Estherville Lincoln Central (1) 2-0 35

6. Denison-Schleswig 3-0 34

(tie) Clear Lake 2-0 34

8. Glenwood 2-0 30

9. Clarke, Osceola 1-0 24

10. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2-0 23

Class 2A

1st PlaceVotes Record Pts

1. Western Christian, Hull (6) 2-0 60

2. Aplington-Parkersburg 2-0 50

3. Denver (2) 3-0 44

4. Beckman Catholic (1) 2-0 38

5. Anamosa 1-0 34

6. Des Moines Christian 1-0 28

7. Boyden-Hull 1-1 25

8. Cardinal, Eldon 1-0 22

9. Van Meter 1-0 21

10. Northeast, Goose Lake 3-0 20

Class 1A

1st PlaceVotes Record Pts

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5) 3-0 77

2. Montezuma (1) 3-0 49

3. Grand View Christian 2-0 45

4. Janesville (2) 3-0 41

5. Easton Valley 2-0 35

6. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 3-0 33

7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 2-0 29

8. Martensdale-St. Marys 3-0 28

9. CAM, Anita 2-0 17

(tie) Keota 3-1 17

(tie) A-H-S-TW, Avoca 2-0 17

Tags

Trending Food Videos