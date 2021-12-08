Class 3A
1st PlaceVotes Record Pts
1. Ballard (4) 2-0 74
2. Pella (4) 2-0 67
3. Dallas Center-Grimes 2-0 52
4. Carroll 2-0 40
5. Estherville Lincoln Central (1) 2-0 35
6. Denison-Schleswig 3-0 34
(tie) Clear Lake 2-0 34
8. Glenwood 2-0 30
9. Clarke, Osceola 1-0 24
10. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2-0 23
Class 2A
1st PlaceVotes Record Pts
1. Western Christian, Hull (6) 2-0 60
2. Aplington-Parkersburg 2-0 50
3. Denver (2) 3-0 44
4. Beckman Catholic (1) 2-0 38
5. Anamosa 1-0 34
6. Des Moines Christian 1-0 28
7. Boyden-Hull 1-1 25
8. Cardinal, Eldon 1-0 22
9. Van Meter 1-0 21
10. Northeast, Goose Lake 3-0 20
Class 1A
1st PlaceVotes Record Pts
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5) 3-0 77
2. Montezuma (1) 3-0 49
3. Grand View Christian 2-0 45
4. Janesville (2) 3-0 41
5. Easton Valley 2-0 35
6. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 3-0 33
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 2-0 29
8. Martensdale-St. Marys 3-0 28
9. CAM, Anita 2-0 17
(tie) Keota 3-1 17
(tie) A-H-S-TW, Avoca 2-0 17