Election day came, and voters put ink to the ballot as they decided who would be running for their parties in the November elections.
Here are the results: https://cms4files1.revize.com/buchanannew/2022%20Unofficial%20Primary%20Results.pdf
Results will be printed in Saturday’s paper.
In the 2nd Ward of Independence, the primary elections were held at the VFW.
Cheryl Hand, one of the election officials on site, said the primaries are “a narrowing down process for each political party.”
“It is just an important process, it is a privilege and a right,” said Hand. “I recommend that everybody get out and vote.”
In the 1st Ward, George Lake was overseeing the primary elections voting booths and he, much like Hand, did not expect a large turnout.
“It’s been kind of slow, we expect tremendously more for the November elections,” said Lake. “It will possibly pick up this evening when folks get off of work.”
Lake added:
“There aren’t as many political races as possible to vote on that people really care about this election. It is not as interesting as the 2018 election; the only contentious elections are the Democrats with the Senate. Grassley has a couple of challenges, but it’s not much.”
Although the in-person polls appeared to be slow, there was a significant increase in Buchanan County of absentee ballots from the 2018 primary election to the 2022 primaries.
In Buchanan County, according to the county auditor’s office data, in 2018 only 201 absentee ballots were requested either by mail or in person. Of these 201 only 198 were received back.
In 2022, 403 absentee ballots were requested either by mail or in-person and 395 were received back by 10 a.m. on the day of primaries, giving the remaining eight ballots until 8 p.m. on June 7 to be turned in.
“We more than doubled compared to four years ago,” said Kris Wilgenbusch, the county auditor.