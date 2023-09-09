BUCHANAN COUNTY – Late summer is a great time to get outside and explore wetlands! Buchanan County Conservation Board manages two unique wetlands; a fen and a marsh. Join a naturalist to explore these amazingly diverse habitats. If the season cooperates there will be many beautiful flowers like turtle heads, fringed gentians, grass of parnassus and many more. Also, discover why a fen is like a giant trampoline.
The group will start out at Ham Marsh (1747 Indiana Avenue) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and then head down to Rowley Fen. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’