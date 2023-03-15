INDEPENDNECE – The March 9 ecumenical Lenten Lunch was held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church First Presbyterian Church with Father David Beckman giving the message.
Father Beckman opened his lesson with the story of three men on a deserted island finding a genie in a bottle. The genie granted each man a wish. The first wished to be home eating his mother’s fried chicken. Poof! The second wished to be safe and sound in Hawaii. Poof! The third man kind of stammered and finally said, “I wish those three were back here to help me decide where I should go.” Poof!
“We have a question in our first reading today [1 Kings 3:5-15] that is not only intended for King Solomon, but, I think, for all of us,” said Father Beckman. “It would be interesting to see how everyone would answer this question. Yahweh appears to Solomon in a dream and says, ‘Ask something of me and I will give it to you.’ Can you imagine the Lord asking you the same question?”
In King Solomon’s dream he answers, “Give your servant, therefore, a listening heart to judge your people and to distinguish between good and evil.”
King Solomon’s wish for wisdom is granted and on top of that the Lord blesses him with earthly riches, prestige, and long life.
Father Beckman gave other examples of the Lord asking what people want and when they answer for simple things or to be filled with the Holy Spirit, they are rewarded.
“When God is pleased with us it is not because he is getting something from us,” said Father Beckman. “God needs nothing from us, but what pleases him is that which brings us to deeper life in him. It’s what makes us more spiritually alive.”
Father Beckman spoke about the benefits of asking for Wisdom.
“Let’s say Solomon becomes wealthy. With wisdom he will know what to do with that wealth,” he began. “Let’s say Solomon becomes powerful. With wisdom he will know what to do with that power. … Suppose Solomon conquers his enemies. With wisdom he will know what to do with that victory and how to treat those whom he conquered. … Suppose he is given length of life. With wisdom he will know what to do with those extended years, and to bring him to a deeper, richer, and more fulfilling life for himself in God.”
Father Beckman then turned the proposition around.
“Suppose Solomon had said, ‘I want to be the richest person ever.’ And so, God gives it to him. What will inevitably happen without wisdom? You will not know what to do with your wealth and it will lead to your own destruction morally, spiritually, and health wise. In other words, that wealth will probably destroy you.”
Father Beckman listed several autocrats, like King Midas, Napoleon, and Hitler.
“They wanted power above all, but what did it eventually do to them,” he said. “It destroyed them because they had it without wisdom from on high. Great figures are undone and upended up and down the centuries because they ask for the wrong thing.”
“When we hear the voice of asking, ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ You now know the right answer. You ask for wisdom,’ said Father Beckman. “You ask for an understanding heart to judge right from wrong. … If a Genie in a bottle tells you that you have three wishes he will grant to you. Ask for faith, hope, and love because that Genie just might be Jesus. And those three virtues will allow you to participate in the very being of God. You will know what to do with whatever happens in your life, and without them you will not know what to do, and those very things you sought will turn on you, and they will end up destroying you.”
The Lenten Lunches are arranged through the cooperation of the Buchanan County Ministerial Association. The next Lenten Lunch will be held at noon tomorrow, Thursday, March 16 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Sue Ann Raymond of St James Episcopal Church giving the message. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.