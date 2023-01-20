LAMONT – Theodore G. Brown, 68, of Lamont, Iowa died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont with Rev. Lisa Schroeder officiating.
Theodore G. Brown, 68, of Lamont, Iowa died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont with Rev. Lisa Schroeder officiating.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. was on Friday and for one hour before the service on Saturday at the church.
Interment: Campton Cemetery, Lamont.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop & Lamont are assisting the family.
Theodore Gene Brown was born October 12, 1954, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Raymond Edward and Rosalind B. (Bigelow) Brown.
Ted was united in marriage to Debra Marie Hutchinson on April 12, 1986 at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont. Ted is survived by his wife: Deb Brown of Lamont; three sons; six siblings; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Ted was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Travis Hutchinson; and a sister, Shirley Rawson.
