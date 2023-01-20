Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

LAMONT – Theodore G. Brown, 68, of Lamont, Iowa died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont with Rev. Lisa Schroeder officiating.

Tags

Trending Food Videos