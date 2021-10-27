WINTHROP - Theodore “Ted” John Wieland of Winthrop, IA died on Oct 23, 2021, at age 71 in MercyOne Hospital of Des Moines after battling post-COVID complications for nearly three months.
Ted was born March 10, 1950, in Dubuque, IA to Harlyn and Alberta Wieland. While he spent his early days in southwest Wisconsin, the family later moved to rural Winthrop, Iowa where they established a farmstead, cultivating corn, soybeans, and livestock.
Ted attended East Buchanan High School, graduating in 1968 and later graduated from University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Music in 1972.
At UNI, Ted bumped into Mary Lee Bertch during marching band practice, and they married years later In Gilbertville, Iowa on Oct 14, 1972. They were married for 49 years. Ted and Mary welcomed children David in 1978, followed by Chris (1981), Michael (1984), Daniel (1989), Maresa (1997), and Lauren (2001).
After college, Ted worked briefly at John Deere while farming at his family farm and developing a new hardwood company with Mary at their home in Raymond, Iowa. When Harlyn passed away in 1978, Ted and his brothers assumed their family farming operations.
A few years later, Ted and his brothers made the difficult decision to trade-in their combines and tractors for sawmills and forklifts as they went all-in on the budding hardwood company. This venture would later become Wieland & Sons Lumber Company.
Ted is survived by his wife Mary, children David (Sarah), Christopher (Erin), Michael (Megan), Daniel (Krissy), Maresa, and Lauren, brothers Jeff and Paul Wieland, sister Paula Miller and 13 grandchildren.
Ted is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dean Wieland, sister Mary Jo Sloan, nephew David Sloan, and granddaughter Amelia Claire Wieland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday October 30, 2021, at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA. Burial will be held at St. John’s Patrick’s Cemetery in Winthrop. Visitation will be held from 3 PM until 8 PM on Friday October 29, 2020, at the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Winthrop, IA. A Rosary will be said at 2:30 PM on Friday.
