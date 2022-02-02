WINTHROP – In the four losses by the East Buchanan girls basketball team this season, they had double digit leads in every one, only to fade down the stretch. Granted, all four losses have come to No. 4-ranked North Linn and No. 5-ranked Springville — two of the best teams in the state of Iowa.
The East Buchanan girls were playing in their fifth game in 7 days and fourth game in 5 days, so it’s understandable they may be a bit tired. But they gave the North Linn Lynx everything they could handle on Friday night, but in the end, fell 52-49.
Another heartbreaking loss, but what that says about this group of girls is auspicious — They can play with any team in the state.
The Buccaneers had a double-digit lead in this game and lead at the half 31-22. A cold shooting third quarter by the Bucs yielded just 3 points and brought North Linn right back into this ball game and at the end of three quarters, the Lynx held a 1-point lead 35-34.
In the fourth quarter the North Linn Lynx lengthened their lead to four, but the Bucs continued to battle back, both teams trading buckets. But inside 2 minutes to play, the Lynx held the ball, forcing the Bucs to come out of their zone defense, ultimately having to foul, sending North Linn to the line.
East Buchanan had a chance at the end, but a Laynee Hogan 3-pointer was off target at the buzzer.
Both teams shot poorly but give credit to the defense on both sides. East Buchanan led in almost every category except the final score. The Bucs shot better (37% to 31.5%) and outrebounded the Lynx 32-28. But North Linn took 29 three-pointers and made 8 of them – that may have been the difference.
1 2 3 4 T
North Linn 12 10 13 17 52
East Buchanan 16 15 3 15 49
Junior Averiel Brady score 16 points and dominated the boards — corralling 10 rebounds — and was clearly the best player on the court on Friday night. Sophomore Eden Brady with the best game of her young career, scored 11 points for the Bucs.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
L. Anderegg (sr) 5 4 3 0 0
L. Donlea (sr) 7 5 4 3 1
L. Hogan (fr) 6 3 3 2 0
L. Fox (sr) 2 4 1 0 0
A. Brady (jr) 16 10 1 2 0
E. Brady (so) 11 3 1 6 0
K. Pals (sr) 2 3 0 0 0
The Class 1A, No. 13-ranked Buccaneers drop to 14-4 on the season and were at Central City (12-7) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. The girls will travel to Prince of Peace (11-7) on Thursday night and will be back at home on Friday night, hosting Alburnett (6-10).