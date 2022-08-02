Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thomas A. Loeb, 72 years old, of Jesup, IA, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. — Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, in rural La Porte City, IA, with Pastor Dan Mixdorf officiating. Tom donated his body to the University of Iowa to further medical research. Visitation was 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation continued for an hour before services, Tuesday, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com

