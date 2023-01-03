Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CEDAR RAPIDS – Thomas H. “Tom” Wiegand, 80, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Independence, died Friday, Dec. 30, at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Helen G. Nassif Transitional Care Center in Cedar Rapids, from illness following surgery for an aortic dissection.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Marion, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow at the church. A private family inurnment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

Tags

Trending Food Videos