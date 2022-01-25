JESUP – Thomas Michael Heffernen, 69, years old of Jesup died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. – Monday, Jan. 24, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup. Fr. Benjamin Nkrumah was the celebrant. Music was by Monica Bengston, organist; Nancy Weber, cantor; and the St. Athanasius Choir. Casket Bearers were Gary Even, Mike O’Connor, Scott O’Connor, Dick Fratzke, Kenny Schares and Ron Weber. Burial was at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation was from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23 at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there was a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 3 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 6 p.m. Visitation continued for an hour before services Monday at the church. Memorials will be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa, St. Athanasius Catholic Church, and Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Thomas was born on October 24, 1952 in Davenport, the son of Andrew Patrick Heffernen and Dorothy Elizabeth (Spracklin) Heffernen. He graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1971. He then attended Hawkeye Technical Institute in Waterloo, where he studied auto body repair. On September 19, 1987, he was united in marriage to Debra Jean Appleton in Jesup. Thomas worked in the factory at John Deere in Waterloo until retirement. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council 8227 in Jesup and UAW Local 838 in Waterloo.
Thomas is survived by his wife Debra of Jesup; one sister, Kathleen (Duane) Berkholder of Ocala, Fla.; one brother, James (Carol) Heffernen of Cedar Rapids; three sisters in law: Penny (Butch) Dodd of Garrison, Deb (Paul) Weber of Dunkerton, and Jan Appleton of Marion; two brothers in law: Scott (Lisa) Appleton of La Porte City and Jerry Appleton of Cedar Rapids.
His parents and one brother, Patrick Heffernen, preceded him in death.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.