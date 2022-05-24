JESUP – A Jesup Senior this year had an historic connection to the academic award she was presented.
According to Norm West, “at an awards ceremony every spring, several students are recognized for achievement in areas such as science, music, agriculture, etc. Each award is named on a five year basis for an individual who has a local connection relative to that subject. This was the third of five years for the Nyle McMartin Social Studies Award, but this time there was something really special about it. The story goes WAY back.:
“About 1880 Marius and Karoline Jensen were born in Denmark. About 1900 they immigrated to Iowa. In the 1950s, when they were getting old and Nyle was a kid, he did a lot of work for them. He spent a lot of time in their home. They made a profound and lasting impression. He has told me more than once they were the best friends he’s ever had in his life.
The Jensens had a daughter named Leona Gerdes, another Jesup resident. Leona had a daughter named Janet Wright, a lifelong friend of Nyle’s. Janet has a daughter named Rachel Thomas. Rachel has a daughter named Bobbi Thomas.”
This year Bobbi Thomas was the recipient of the Nyle McMartin Social Studies Award. This spring Nyle was able to personally present an award named in his honor to the great-great-granddaughter of the best friends he’s ever had in his life.
“Cities are fine, such as Waterloo — Cedar Falls,” said West, “but there’s nothing like rural and small-town Iowa. We know the presenter. We also know the recipient and her parents and her grandparents on both sides. By coincidence we’ve even been to Smidstrup, Denmark, where her great-great-grandparents were born century-before-last. It all ties together in a human interest story spanning over 140 years. I just love it!”
McMartin has also been named as a recipient of a Waterloo Courier “8 Over 80” award. An awards presentation and program is scheduled for June 28 at the Diamond Events Center in Cedar Falls.