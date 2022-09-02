INDEPENDENCE – Thomas R. Greenley, 82 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, August 29, 2022, at ABCM – Independence West Campus. He was born on January 16, 1940, the son of Russell Merry and Laura Jeanette (Main) Greenley. Mr. Greenley is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth “Beth” L. Fillmore and former spouse to the late Shari Ann Frye
Funeral Services was held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at the First Methodist Church in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial is at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation was from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1st, at White Funeral Home.