INDEPENDENCE – Thomas R. Kimmerle, 66 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Pastor Gary Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation was from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at the funeral home.
Mr. Kimmerle was born in Independence on September 17, 1955, the son of James Donald and Marjorie Louise (Gericke) Kimmerle. He graduated from the high school in Jesup. On July 14, 1979, he and the former Leona June Wendt were married at the First United Methodist Church in Independence. She preceded his in death in 2019. For 42 years he worked for Dunlap Motors in Independence in the body repair department.
Mr. Kimmerle is survived by two sons: Chris (Nicole) Wilson of Apple Valley, Minn., and Mathew Kimmerle of Independence; a daughter, Angie (Cody Kuhn) Kimmerle of Waterloo; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers: Gary (Sharon) Kimmerle of Marceline, Mo., and Richard (Becky) Kimmerle of Chino Valley, Ariz.; a sister, Sandra (Larry) Hosford of Monticello; and his special friend, Joan Williams of Oelwein.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: James Kimmerle, William Kimmerle, and Charles Kimmerle; and a daughter, Patty Kimmerle, in infancy.
White Funeral Home in Independence is in charge of arrangements.
