FAIRBANK – Thomas L. “Tom” Corcoran, 87, of Fairbank, Iowa, died peacefully at home on Sunday afternoon, April 10, 2022, with his family at his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank, with Rev. Ray Atwood and Deacon Jim Patera officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. A Rosary Service will be at 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A Parish Scripture Service will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery, Fairbank, Iowa, with military graveside services by the Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552.
A Memorial Fund has been established for the Fairbank Fire Department, Cedar Valley Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be directed to: 702 Front Street, Fairbank, Iowa 50629.
Thomas Lawrence Corcoran was born on September 5, 1934, at the family home in Fairbank, the son of Laurence Stephen and Helen Marie (Harrington) Corcoran. After graduating in the class of 1953, Tom honorably served stateside in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Tom was united in marriage to Lorraine Doris Heth on February 16, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank, Iowa.
Tom is survived by his Wife of 65 years: Lorraine Corcoran of Fairbank; five Sons; two Daughters; and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; a great grandchild, aunts, and uncles.