INDEPENDENCE – On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Independence Police arrested Kenneth Thornton of Oelwein. Thornton was identified as a person driving on a barred license and suspended license. Thornton was stopped while driving a red Chevy Equinox in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue SE. Thornton was placed under arrest for driving offenses. During his arrest, Thornton was discovered to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Thornton was charged with the following offenses:
Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine – 3rd Offense – A Class D Felony, punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
Driving While License Barred – An Aggravated Misdemeanor, punishable by up to two (2) years imprisonment.
Driving While License Suspended – A Simple Misdemeanor, punishable by up to thirty (30) days imprisonment.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – A Simple Misdemeanor, punishable by up to thirty (30) days imprisonment.
No Proof of Current Insurance – A Simple Misdemeanor citation, punishable by $428.75 fine.
NOTICE: A Criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.