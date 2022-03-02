WATERLOO – Not many gave the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team a chance against the high-powered; No. 5-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg team who handled Jesup pretty easily twice this year — December 10th was 86-60 and the last time they met back on January 3rd, the Falcons came away with an 99-60 win that night — but this time around – it wasn’t that same J-Hawks team.
Since starting 3-5, the J-Hawks had run off 15 straight wins and an NICL-East Championship. Obviously, these boys were on a roll but along comes Aplington-Parkersburg for a State Tournament berth.
Unless you are in that locker room, you had doubted this J-Hawks team could get by the 21-2 Falcons — including this sportswriter. We know they can play with anyone — and on any given night they can beat anyone – but the effort these J-Hawks gave on Saturday night was legendary and will be legendary in the history of Jesup basketball.
This game started with A.P. jumping out to a 6-2 lead, but the Falcons 6’7” big man, Christian Haugstad, went to the bench with 2 fouls at the 5:17 mark in the opening quarter. By the end of the 1st, it was all tied up 9-9.
Without Haugstad, the J-Hawks figured to take big advantage of the situation and feed the reigning NICL player of the year Carson Lienau. Unfortunately, Lienau picked up his second foul at 6:04 in the 2nd period and headed to the bench for the rest of the half.
“When Haugstad went to the bench with two fouls in the first quarter that was hug for us,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “When Carson got his second that obviously blanched some things out.”
Senior Carter Even (6’3”) was left to try to defend Haugstad when he returned in the second quarter and was outstanding in defense and added 9 points offensively.
“Carter Even played an excellent game for us,” said Smeins, “He got us 9 big points and did a great job defensively on Haugstad.”
Without Lienau, the J-Hawks didn’t miss a beat, taking a 17-13 lead with 4:10 remaining in the half. But the Falcons struck right back, tying it up at 18 all with 2:30 left to play in half number one. Sophomore Jack Miller picked up his 2nd foul at the 2:11 mark, but Coach Smeins didn’t blink, trusting his point guard to stay out of trouble.
“Jack has picked up 2 fouls in the first half of a few games in the last part of the season,” added Smeins, “I left him out there then in case this happened in a tournament game. I have total trust in Jack to play with two fouls. Never really thought once about taking him out.”
The rest of the first half went back-and-forth, teams trading baskets until the J-Hawks took a 26-22 lead at halftime. A J-Hawks lead at the half and Carson Lienau coming back in the 3rd quarter.
The 3rd quarter started with A.P. hitting a 3-pointer to make it 26-25 and this entire quarter was terrific – with Jesup building a 4-point lead only to see A.P. battle back to take a 38-35 lead over the J-Hawks with 1:42 left in the 3rd frame. With the Jesup faithful starting to panic, the Jesup boys stayed calm and struck right back to take a 40-38 lead going into the fourth and final (maybe) quarter.
Jesup jumped out to a 43-38 lead just 25 seconds into the 4th on a Jack Miller 35-footer. A driving layup by senior Parker McHone with 4:03 remaining put the J-Hawks up 49-42. A stop and a huge 3-pointer from the corner by junior Brevin Dahl made this a 52-42 game at the 3:40 mark.
Just when you thought the J-Hawks had this game under control, leading 55-47 with 2:27 to play, three turnovers in four trips led to an A.P. run and the 8-point lead shrunk in a minute to 55-52. The focused and determined Jesup boys would answer right back on two free throws from Miller making this a 57-52 lead with 1:06 left.
The Falcons would add 3-points on a hoop and some harm with 56 seconds to play making this a 57-55 game, but solid free throw shooting down the stretch by McHone, Miller and Corbin Fuelling were crucial and with 5 seconds left a 62-57 lead on a Miller free throw sealed the deal.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 9 17 14 22 62
AP 9 13 16 19 57
This was officially the loudest crowd I have ever experienced at a high school game and give all the credit to the Jesup faithful and the Aplington-Parkersburg fanatics.
The Falcons had a good game plan – take away Carson Lienau. They did just that, double-teaming him the entire game. In the second half, coach Smeins had his own game plan to utilize Lienau even when double-teamed.
“We have the luxury with Carson to move him inside and out,” said Smeins, “That is always plan #1 to move him outside some. Also tried to set some screens for him or use him in ball screen action.”
Lienau still finished with 13-points and added a 3-pointer, as his teammates picked up the scoring, knowing this was one of those games they would need to attack the basket and make their shots.
Jack Miller led the J-Hawks with 24 points on 7-16 shooting including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Smeins added, “Obviously Jack Miller was the man of the hour on Saturday night. He was tremendous defensively on Jayden Mackie (A.P. star player) and carried us home offensively.”
“Overall, the 6 guys that played were outstanding. We have an incredible group of players who are tough minded and hardnosed. Like I told everyone on Saturday night it takes a group effort to get to state. Our kids, assistant coaches, parents, fans, student section, and community were awesome. Our scout team did a great job of getting our 6 guys ready to play Saturday night.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
J. Miller (So) 24 4 2 2 0
P. McHone (Sr) 5 1 3 1 0
C. Even (Sr) 9 7 0 0 0
C. Lienau (Sr) 13 9 1 1 1
C. Fuelling (Sr) 4 3 1 1 0
B. Dahl (Jr) 7 4 1 2 0
Jesup returns to the State Tournament for the first time since 2016. This is the fourth time in school history the boys have been down to Des Moines. 1995, 1999 (3rd place) 2016 and 2022.
The J-Hawks drew a 7-seed and on the docket in the quarterfinals is Rock Valley (19-5) who knocked off #1-ranked Boyden Hull in the substate semifinals. Rock Valley is located in the far northwestern part of Iowa. Game is Tuesday, March 8, at 12:15p.
Like the J-Hawks, the Rock Valley Rockets are a senior laden team led by senior guard Bryson Van Grootheest who averages 18.6 points per game. Sam Remmerde, a 6’5” senior averages 11.8 points per game and leads the team in rebounding. Senior Landyn Van Kekerix, a 6’2” forward averages 12.5 points per game.
Jesup RV
Points Scored 1791(74.6) 1536(64.0)
Points Against 1352(56.3) 1222(50.9)
Point Difference 18.4 13.1
Rebounds 819 678
Winning streak 16 8
3PT Made-Attempted 191/564 142/377