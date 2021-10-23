DIKE – It was a good day for the Jesup J-Hawks Cross-Country team on Thursday as they qualified both the girls and the boys’ Cross-Country teams for the State Meet set for Saturday, October 30th. Top 3 teams qualify for state.
The Jesup girls team finished in 2nd-place behind Denver with 5 girls finishing in the top 23 (85 total runners). The Jesup boys team finished in 3rd-place, just one-point ahead of New Hampton. This nail-biter came right down to the end of the race (97 total runners).
Jesup also qualified five runners individually. In order to qualify individually, you need to finish in the top 15.
For the Jesup girls; freshman Mackenzie Wilson (#10-ranked) was top J-Hawk finishing in 3rd-place behind Katelyn Johnston (Osage, #4-ranked) and Reeve Ristau (Denver, #5-ranked). Wilson’s time of 19:16.42 is the second best time in school history behind Amanda Teptow’s 19:09.
Senior Amanda Treptow (#8-ranked) finished 4th with a time of 19:19.26, her second best time ever. Sophomore Clare Wright (#18-ranked), came in 9th-place with a time of 20:09.64.
On the boys side, Jesup qualified two individual runners. Senior Nolan Evans (#10-ranked) was runner-up with a time of 16:17.45, just a second behind winner Joey Hovinga (Forest City, #9-ranked). Also qualifying individually, senior Kile Rottinghaus, with a time of 17:24.54, which was good for 12th-place.
The State Cross-Country Meet will take place on Saturday, October 30th at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge. Girls will run at 10:30am and Boys will follow at 11:15am.
Jesup Girls Results:
3. Wilson, Mackenzie FR 19:16.42
4. Treptow, Amanda SR 19:19.26
9. Wright, Clare SO 20:09.64
21. Tomson, Maddie SR 21:06.50
23. Zelle, Katelyn FR 21:16.54
31. O’Connor, Natalie SR 21:50.75
38. Trebon-Boyd, Amaya FR 22:14.08
Jesup Boys Results:
2. Evans, Nolan SR 16:17.45
12. Rottinghaus, Kile SR 17:24.54
25. Wehrspan, Silas SR 17:59.93
31. Gonzalez, Ayden SO 18:15.76
36. Zuck, Logan SR 18:18.46
42. Pint, Nathan FR 18:24.61
48. Nolan, Tyler SO 18:31.03