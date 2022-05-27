INDEPENDENCE – Lest we forget.
Thanks to improvements in technology more remains of those killed in military conflicts have been able to be located, retrieved, identified, and properly laid to rest.
On Saturday, May 14, Navy Seaman 1st Class David F. Tidball was laid to rest with military honors on the family plot in Mt Hope Cemetery surrounded by family, veterans, and grateful citizens.
Tidball was born on October 9, 1921, in Independence, the son of Raymon F. and Isabell I (Hopkins) Tidball. He graduated from the Independence High School on May 19, 1938 and continued his education at the Independence Community College receiving a diploma on May 23, 1940. On July 30, 1940, he enlisted in the US Navy in Dubuque and attended his basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois. Following his basic training he received the rank of Seaman First Class and was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma.
The New York Shipbuilding Company of Camden, N.J., laid the keel for the USS Oklahoma in October 1912. It was the first of two battleships to burn oil as fuel instead of coal. The USS Oklahoma was commissioned at Philadelphia, Penn. on May 2, 1916, with Capt. Roger Welles commanding. Attending the commissioning was Assistant Secretary of the Navy (and future US President) Franklin D. Roosevelt.
On December 6, 1940 the ship was based at Pearl Harbor, Territory of Hawaii, for patrol and exercises. On December 7, 1941 the Oklahoma was moored in “Battleship Row” at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by the Japanese Empire. The ship sustained multiple torpedo hits and eventually rolled over resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Seaman Tidball.
According to Navy records, “The ship, under the command of Capt. Howard D. Bode, was actually supposed to be out to sea patrolling the Hawaiian Islands, but along with the other eight battleships at Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma crew was advised there was to be an admiral’s inspection Monday.
“When the attack began just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, many of the crew were sleeping in their racks below decks and never made it up to the main deck.
“At approximately 7:55 a.m. the first wave of Japanese aircraft struck the Oklahoma with three aerial torpedoes.
“The U.S.S. Oklahoma began capsizing as the Japanese planes strafed the deck with machine gun fire. After being struck by six more torpedoes, the Oklahoma’s port side was torn open and within 15 minutes of the fist torpedo strike, she had rolled completely over, trapping those crewmembers not fortunate enough to escape within her hull.
“Men trapped inside started banging on the bulkhead trying to get the attention of passing small boats. On the December 8 and 9, after cutting holes in the exposed bottom of the ship, 32 men were pulled out alive. Banging continued through Dec. 10, but nothing could be done. The sound was coming from below the water line and the helpless Sailors standing watch over the Oklahoma could only wait and listen until the banging stopped.”
During Seaman Tidball’s eulogy May 14, Navy Chaplain Captain Mark Dieter, whose hometown is Vinton, talked about the initial terrifying minutes as the sailors tried to scramble out of harm’s way. Captain Dieter also evoked the memory of St Lucas native Lieutenant Junior Grade (Chaplain) Aloysius Schmitt also aboard the Oklahoma. Chaplain Schmitt, a Roman Catholic priest originally of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, was conducting church call when battle stations sounded. According to Navy records, his “assigned position was below decks at a medical station where he could tend to wounded sailors. He could have made it to safety, but he was assisting junior sailors scrambling to safety when the ship rolled over. Schmitt, who would be posthumously awarded the Silver Star, would become the first military Chaplin killed in WW II.
“When the ship was righted in 1943, 429 Sailors’ remains would be recovered. Of these, only 35 were able to be identified. The remains of 388 unidentified Sailors and Marines were first interred as “unknowns” in two cemeteries. All were disinterred in 1947, in an unsuccessful attempt to identify more personnel.”
Salvage of the USS Oklahoma began in March 1943. She was put into dry dock and made watertight. Sadly, she was deemed unsalvageable. The ship was decommissioned in September 1944, stripped of useable parts, and sold for scrap. In May 1947, two tugs began towing the Oklahoma to California. Unfortunately, the tugs entered a storm more than 500 miles from Hawaii. The USS Oklahoma began listing heavily and then when down. The ship’s wheel and a section of her deck are now on display at the Oklahoma Historical Society Museum. The anchor is located in downtown Oklahoma City, Okla. Inscribed on its base: ‘Eternal Vigilance is the Price of Liberty.’
According to records, “In 1950, all unidentified remains from Oklahoma were buried in 61 caskets in 45 graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as ‘Punchbowl.’
“In April 2015, the Department of Defense, as part of a policy change that established threshold criteria for disinterment of unknowns, announced that the unidentified remains of the crewmembers of Oklahoma would be exhumed for DNA analysis, with the goal of returning identified remains to their families.
“The process began in June 2015, when four graves (two individual and two group graves) were disinterred. Identifications have been made by scientists of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). Once identifications are made, the Navy Casualty Office, located at Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee takes control of the process, notifying and visiting with the families, coordinating the return of their loved ones and providing escorts and honors details for the reinternments.”
By January 28, 2021, the 300th unknown was identified. On December 7, 2021 a ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) was held where the 33 Sailors who could not be identified by DNA were laid to rest with full military honors.
Laurie Tidball, IHS 1977 and grand-niece of Seaman Tidball, was in attendance at the Independence funeral. Growing up, she was told that her great uncle passed away on the USS Oklahoma during the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
“I was also told that when they commemorated the Pearl Harbor Memorial my Father John Tidball, and my Grandmother Irma Tidball were in attendance,” she said. “They were able to speak with the [surviving] Chaplin from the ship who told them that moments before the bombing he had spoken with David who was in the radio room.”
There are two relatives named “David” after Seaman Tidball. One is Laurie’s brother David (IHS 1980) and the other is David Watrous.
“David was my great-uncle,” said Watrous. “My maternal grandmother was his sister Amber (Tidball) Berner. Sarah [Berner] is my aunt (my mom’s sister) and Julie [Jetter] is my cousin. [Julie’s] father was my mother’s oldest brother.”
Watrous states he was also named after another ‘David,’ a veteran of the Civil War on his Father’s side.
“I knew that [Seaman Tidball] had been lost on the Oklahoma,” Watrous said. “I didn’t know he was an Eagle Scout until Friday [May 13], which has been a great topic of discussion as I’m an Eagle Scout and my son, Thomas (named after Julie’s father, also a Navy vet), is working towards his now.
“I learned about [the project to identify remains] a year or two before my mother’s passing in 2015, so ‘13 plus or minus a year,” said Watrous. “The Navy reached out to my mom and my aunt (Sarah) for buccal (cheek) swabs. My mom was keen to share the story and discuss the process with me, as I studied genetics in college and work in the life sciences (currently for Cytiva, a part of Danaher, the same parent company that owns IDT in Coralville).”
Watrous learned about the match from Jetter in March.
“I was thrilled that the decision was made to bring him back to Iowa,” he said, “as both my mom and aunt had thought the process would take much longer and initially opted to have him reinterned at Arlington National Cemetery.
“I was humbled and amazed at the outpouring from the local and veteran communities,” said Watrous. “I lost a friend in 2004 as a result of injuries he sustained in Iraq and there was a very similar outpouring of support. Seeing the community come out and knowing the DOD never gave up on bringing him home filled me with a sense of history and pride.”
The Reiff Family Center ~ Funeral Home of Independence, assisted the family with arrangements. About 10 local Veteran Posts, 60 motorcycles (plus more riders) representing multiple Veteran groups from East Iowa, and an Honor Guard with Bugler all participated in the ceremony.
