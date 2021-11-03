WATERLOO – Tim Crawford was born on August 19, 1957, in Independence, IA and was the son of Earl Crawford and Frances (Fuller) Crawford. He was a 1976 graduate of Independence High School, where he enjoyed wrestling, which he excelled in. Following graduation, Tim was employed in construction, and was a skilled finish carpenter.
Tim is survived by two sister; Janice (Pat) Cunningham of Cedar Falls, IA and Mary McGill Crawford of Independence, IA, and four brothers; Gary (Karen) Crawford, David (Donna) Crawford, his twin brother, Tom Crawford and Rick Crawford, all of Independence, IA.
Tim is also survived by extended family members including many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Frances Crawford.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to Harmony House Health Care Center, 2950 W. Shaulis Rd, Waterloo, IA, 50701.
To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.