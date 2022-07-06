It is with a heavy heart that I write this one last article, as this will be the last article and last sports page for me. My time at the Bulletin Journal has come to an end and I am moving on to NOT better, but something different.
I hope that my time here at the Bulletin Journal has brought some lifetime memories for kids, parents, and even grandparents. I will certainly remember this adventure for my lifetime.
Memories such as sitting mat-side and watching Isaiah Weber finally win his state title. Seeing Rachel Eddy win a wrestling State title and watching the Independence wrestlers finish runner-up at the State Duals. Jesup athletics, such as watching Carson Lienau win the Shot Put (twice) and the Discus state titles. J-Hawks girls and boys making the State Tournament in basketball and last but certainly not least, seeing the East Buchanan football team make it back to the dome.
There are so many more that I will always cherish and thank you to so many coaches and athletic directors that have been so kind to me in the last 3 years.
In the words of the late great Dan McCool, “Acknowledge the efforts of the athletes”. I have tried to live by these words and write each story with this in mind. I know at times I let my passion for sports and the athletes take over, but overall, I have tried.
I hope that I have shined more light on East Buchanan, Independence, and Jesup athletics in my time here. My wish is that this will continue after I am gone.
I’m certainly going to miss being around athletes and coaches — and sports in general — but I am sure that the conversations about sports and the kids will continue with parents and fans in my next endeavor.
I’ll be watching as I will always be a Mustang and I will always be a fanatic for the Bucs and the J-Hawks.
-Roger Johnson