Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

We are coming to the end of another year. The media is filled with commentaries on the year that will soon be consigned to history, and speculative predictions on what lies ahead. For me, the end of the year is always a reflective time; a time for taking stock of what I am doing with the time allotted to me. This grows particularly clear to me as I am now in my mid-sixties.

Human beings have always marked time by significant events. For the Christian, time is not meant to become a tyrant ruling over us. Rather, it is intended to be a teacher, instructing, and presenting us with opportunities and invitations to walk the way of love. Rather than being dreaded as a foe, it is to be cultivated as a friend. Its role and reach is a part of the redemptive loving plan of God. In the Incarnation, the Eternal Word became flesh; breaking into time to transform it from within.

Tags

Trending Food Videos