We are coming to the end of another year. The media is filled with commentaries on the year that will soon be consigned to history, and speculative predictions on what lies ahead. For me, the end of the year is always a reflective time; a time for taking stock of what I am doing with the time allotted to me. This grows particularly clear to me as I am now in my mid-sixties.
Human beings have always marked time by significant events. For the Christian, time is not meant to become a tyrant ruling over us. Rather, it is intended to be a teacher, instructing, and presenting us with opportunities and invitations to walk the way of love. Rather than being dreaded as a foe, it is to be cultivated as a friend. Its role and reach is a part of the redemptive loving plan of God. In the Incarnation, the Eternal Word became flesh; breaking into time to transform it from within.
The Lord who created time, now gives us time as a gift. By entering into time, He removed the curse it held over all men and women by defeating death. In Him, time now becomes a field of choice wherein we can grow in holiness, experience true happiness, and find real freedom. We participate in God’s loving plan of creation by being good stewards over all God made.
So, how do we view time? Is it a tyrant ruling over us? Or, is it a tutor, teaching us the way to live our lives in this world so that they open into eternity? For Christians time is actually heading somewhere. Christians mark time by the great events of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We are moving toward His loving return. We mark our Christian culture with events of importance, and we were sent on mission when He gave us the gift of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. Our Christian faith proclaims that Jesus Christ is the “Alpha”, (the first letter of the Greek alphabet) and the “Omega” (the last letter), the beginning and the end. He is the Giver, the Governor, and the fulfillment of all time.
So, it is with each day of our lives. There really is a Divine design. Every morning invites us to begin again. The very structure of the 24-hour cycle of each day reveals the goodness of a God who always invites us — and empowers us — to begin again. Hope is reborn with every sunrise. Every evening invites our honest reflection, expression of gratitude to the Lord who gave us life, repentance for where we fell short, new choices to amend our life, and the healing, rejuvenating rest in the Lord which awaits all who live in Him.
Then, the sun invites us to begin again by saying “YES” to the Lord’s invitation of love. Our time is to be filled with bearing the fruit that remains in the garden of grace called daily living. These truths concerning time can have ever-increasing meaning for us as we grow in the life of grace. They are meant to change us. They invite us into a deeper walk with the Lord and with one another. It is now up to us to respond to the lessons of time and the invitation of faith. Life is a classroom for those who are willing to learn its many lessons and living faith opens our eyes and shines light on the way. As we move from one year to the next, we also move along the timeline of human life allotted to each one of us. We age. The certainty of our death is meant to illuminate our life and the certainty of the end of all time and the coming of the Lord is meant to illuminate time’s very purpose and fulfillment in Christ.
The author of the Book of Wisdom reminds us that “God did not make death and He does not delight in the death of the living” (Wisdom 1:13). We can recall the tender moment recorded for us in St John’s Gospel where Jesus, brokenhearted at the death of his friend Lazarus, comforts Lazarus’ sister Martha with these words “everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this? I am the Resurrection and the Life; he who believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and whoever lives and believes in me shall never die” (John 11: 25 and 26).
Do we truly believe this? Do we live in a way that such a belief becomes a reality? Jesus Christ abolished death and brought us eternal life by removing what St. Paul calls “its sting”; its essential evil, separation from God and the eternal love which is communion with God. He robbed death of its power over us through His Resurrection. He made that tombstone a stepping stone, a portal to eternal life (1 Cor. 15:55-57).
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!