Shopping tips
The Super Bowl is coming up and if you’re hosting a get-together, it’s important to plan ahead. Whether preparing a meal yourself or going out to eat, preparation is key. Preparation for the big meal can be done easily if shopping is done on a day and time where crowds are non-existent. Grocery store’s “busyness” can be checked to find real-time information on the store’s current crowdedness. Google Maps suggests avoiding Saturdays between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. This is when most people are running errands and a time to avoid!
Prepare for the preparation. Go to the store with a grocery list of everything you may need for the big meal. Doing the work before going to the store will save you a lot of hassle (and stress) while you’re shopping.
If you are going out to eat, it may be smart to try and ask for a reservation. This will prevent a lot of frustration. No one wants to wait on food and miss out on the game! The last thing someone wants is a quick change of plans due to overcrowding. Preventing possible headaches is a key to success!
Cooking tips
Value safety. Safety should be the first priority. Making sure there are chicken wings comes in second, ha ha!
Keep, at least, one eye on what you fry! Never leave cooking food unattended. Not even if your favorite football team scores a touchdown! If you must leave the stove, even for the shortest period of time, please, turn it off.
Use a timer as a reminder that the over/stove is on. Check everywhere in your kitchen to ensure all stoves, ovens, and appliances are shut off completely.
Eating tips
There’s no need to overeat, although there will most likely be a temptation to do so. The only one who should be “getting stuffed” is (insert opposing team’s field-goal kicker)!
One way to avoid overindulging in food and beverage is to “take a break.” After every bite or every sip, set down your fork.
Unless you’re Joey Chestnut, eating is not a race. Take this time between bites/sips to talk football and visit with friends and family, because this is what the Super Bowl is all about!
