What’s the outlook for this holiday shopping season?

Inflation is top of mind for consumers during this holiday season. Rising interest rates are pinching household budgets and high energy costs will force Americans to pay more to heat their homes this winter. Whereas shipping bottlenecks and disrupted supply chains caused headaches for shoppers and retailers the last two years, yet another cloud loomed over this holiday season: a potential rail strike that would derail the U.S. economy and create significant hardship for American agriculture and other key sectors dependent on cargo shipped by rail. For months, I have repeatedly called upon Congress to take action. That’s why I co-sponsored a resolution in September that would require the railroads and unions to accept the agreement negotiated by the Presidential Emergency Board, which notably recommended the largest pay increase in industry history at 24 percent. Unfortunately, the Biden administration punted, creating a cloud of uncertainty for all who rely on the railroads. Don’t forget, this is the same administration that claimed inflation was “transitory” and that the border is secure. So, the U.S. economy was barreling towards a catastrophic rail strike, creating unnecessary havoc and costly shipping headaches for bulk commodities, including grain, biofuels, construction materials, chemicals and coal. Finally, Congress took the action I’ve been advocating for since September to prevent the strike and keep the trains and our economy running through the holiday season and beyond.

