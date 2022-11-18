Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – This year’s Buchanan County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has begun! Use the links below to signup!

Fareway: https://signup.com/go/pVXWnCo

Trending Food Videos