Week 8 in the Iowa House was short and efficient. There were just two days of debate on 36 bills and committee meetings were limited as we wait for bills to come over from the Senate, so we were sent home Wednesday evening.
This was a fun week for me as we had a mini field trip on Tuesday to LBS, a manufacturer of small boxes in Des Moines, to watch Gov. Kim Reynolds sign the $1.7 billion tax cut bill, and later that evening we gathered to watch the governor deliver the GOP response to the State of the Union address. Then on Wednesday, three bills I either sponsored or managed passed the Iowa House unanimously.
Again this week, I have provided a summary of some of the bills that we passed that I think would be of interest to readers. The whole list can be found at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/ by clicking on House Floor Votes by Bill.
So far this session we have passed 110 bills out of the Iowa House. If you are interested in watching the floor debate on any specific bill you can do so by going to the Legislative website and selecting Bill Archives at the top of the page and then clicking on the bill number in the list. The debate on some bills is certainly more extensive and interesting than others.
Monday: Seven bills
HF 2081 removes the requirement for teachers to pass the Praxis II Exam prior to being eligible for licensure. Similarly, it removes the requirement of the Praxis I test being administered prior to entering a teacher prep program. The Praxis has been an unnecessary hurdle for new teachers that have graduated from a teacher prep program. As part of the bill, all Iowa teacher preparation programs are required to notify any graduates that did not pass the Praxis that they are now eligible for licensure.
HF 2298 simply prohibits the requirement of a COVID-19 vaccine for enrollment, either virtual or in person, by licensed child care centers, elementary, secondary, or post-secondary schools.
HF 2248 requires that when a health care provider refers a patient to an Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC), they must provide a document including information relevant for choosing between different ASC options. Factors such as differences in payment options, types of medical personnel involved, proximity to a hospital, capacity of ASC or hospital to respond to medical complications, and more must be included.
Wednesday: 29 bills
Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, HF 2493 would allow para-educators with a substitute authorization to substitute in any classroom in grades pre-k through 12 as long as the school district made an effort to hire a substitute who is not a para first. The para shall be paid the higher of the sub rate or their current para pay rate.
HF 2198 will help to address childcare worker shortages by allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to provide childcare in a center for school-aged children without supervision. There was extensive debate on this bill regarding the safety of the children, the ability for 16- and 17-year-olds to be responsible in those situations and the need for such workers to fill the gaps at child care centers.
HF 2470 implements the artisanal butchery task force recommendations by creating a framework for a one-year certificate program for artisanal butchery at a community college, collecting a library of resources that includes both educational and financial assistance information available to any Iowa-based business involved in meat processing, and developing a toolkit for direct to consumer meat sales. This is a bill I managed in the House and is a result of the butchery innovation and revitalization bill I sponsored last year.
HF 2420 triples the age of newborns eligible under the Newborn Safe Haven law to 90 days or younger, rather than 30 days or younger. The law allows a parent to relinquish custody at a hospital or with a first responder without fear of prosecution for abandonment.
HF 2495 creates a scholarship program for the College Student Aid to administer to individuals with intellectual disabilities who are enrolled in an approved Comprehensive Transition and Postsecondary Program (CTP) in Iowa to help offset tuition and fees. Currently, Iowa has two CTP programs, with one at the University of Iowa, and the other at Northwestern College. These are costly programs, but have great outcomes for students. A scholarship program would help to make these programs a bit more accessible for students and their families. This is a bill I sponsored and managed in the House.
HF 2415 modifies the Iowa Code Chapter 461C to include the term ‘bicycles’ when providing incentives for public use of private land for recreational purposes, as well as adding other types of trail use to the liability protection offered to private land owners if they allow the public to hunt or recreate on their property. This is a bill that was brought to me by the City of Oelwein and specifically focused on protecting landowners that allow a trail to cross something like a railroad crossing right-of-way.
HF 2170 accounts for inflation for retired IPERS members by raising the amount they can make in reemployment from $30,000 to $50,000. This part of the bill could be particularly important for teachers, or other IPERS retiree, who have retired and come back to work at a later time to fill a need. The bill also increases the amount a school board member can receive in compensation while working at the school from $6,000 to $20,000. Workforce shortages have school board members filling in as bus drivers, para educators, cooks and other positions all across Iowa.
HF 2497 clarifies the definition of sports wagering, and makes some updates to the Iowa Code section. Some changes are allowing cashless wagering systems to be used in wagering areas and licensees to maintain the lesser of $100 or 5% of winnings withheld from prohibited winners. This was another bill that received quite a bit of debate before passage.
HF 2398 was passed unanimously in the House and creates a permanent teacher license for those who have a master’s or doctoral degree where there are no renewal requirements. More simply stated, if a teacher has a masters or higher degree and has taught for 10 years they do not need to go through the recertification process every five years. Passage of this bill recognizes that schools have really ramped up the amount of professional development they do in-house in conjunction with AEAs and teachers with advanced degrees should not be required to pay extra when they are already receiving on-going education.
Representatives of the Iowa Dairy Association were at the Capitol on Wednesday to encourage passage of the Dairy Innovation and Revitalization grant program bill, HF 2308, that I cosponsored with Rep Shannon Latham from Sheffield. The bill passed out of an Appropriations subcommittee and its future looks good right now.
It was enjoyable to be there and watch Governor Reynolds sign the largest tax cut in Iowa history.
Wednesday was a busy day as I managed two bills on the House floor. Both passed unanimously.
I found some free time Tuesday afternoon to give blood at LifeServe Blood Center which is just down the street from the Capitol. This time of year, it is tough for me to make the local blood drive so I made a quick appointment when my scheduled opened up.
