Week 17 of the 2023 legislation was the first and only week of overtime for the first session of the 90th General Assembly. After the House was off the previous week, there was a flurry of activity with 48 votes on policy bills and budget bills. At this point in the session, everyone was ready to wrap things up legislatively for the year so debate was held daily and bills moved fast. Some highlights of the week included sending many bills to the governor that had been worked on much of the session. Here’s a summary of some that stood out.
Property Tax
HF 718 provides property tax relief for landowners by curbing the budget growth of local governments without discouraging economic development. It does this by lowering the growth rate used to determine spending and by consolidating, capping and recalculating certain levies. The growth rate reductions outlined here sunset after four years, which allows two rounds of assessments for the legislature to analyze the effects and then require legislators to act further.
For General Basic County Levy ($3.50)/Rural Basic County Levy ($3.95):
If a county’s taxable valuation grows by 6% or more -> growth rate is reduced by 3% and the levy is recalculated.
If a county’s taxable valuation grows by 3 to 5.99% -> growth rate is reduced by 2% and the levy is recalculated.
If a county’s taxable valuation grows by less than 3% -> no recalculation.
Levies not impacted: Pioneer cemetery, debt service, EMS, LE, flood and erosion, natural disaster.
For General Basic City Levy ($8.10):
The cities follow the same growth rate reduction formula outlined above for counties.
Consolidate 15 special levies into one new capped rate.
Levies not impacted: Municipal transit, aviation authority, insurance premiums, local emergency management, EMS, liability, debt service, IPERS, LE, police/fire retirement, ag land.
This bill provides direct and immediate tax relief for seniors and military veterans. For all Iowans 65 and older, it creates a new exemption on top of existing tax credits. This exemption will amount to $3,250 for 2024 and $6,500 for 2025. It also increases the current property tax credit for military veterans from $1852 to $4,000. This exemption was last updated 5 years ago.
Finally, the bill increases transparency by requiring tax bills to look more like an itemized receipt, showing where your money is going. Certain levies outside of the new consolidated capped rate can be increased if approved by the voters or voted upon by elected officials. This will increase transparency in levy increases. All elections for bonding must take place in November and require more notice to voters to ensure more Iowans. While this may make it more difficult for local entities to pass bonds, the bill also increases the threshold for all bond amounts that must go to the voters by 30%. This threshold has not been adjusted for inflation in 30 years.
Miscellaneous
HF 603 allows volunteer firefighters and EMS providers to purchase one set of tires for their personal vehicles once every three years through the state’s master contract for tires. The emergency service volunteers must have served in that capacity for at least three years before qualifying for the program.
HF 604 has been referred to as the Teacher Empowerment bill and is intended to provide teachers support and protections related to student discipline. The bill requires the state ombudsman to investigate complaints received by licensed practitioners related to violence in the classroom. It also requires schools to develop escalated discipline policy that reflects the grade and severity of the problem. Too many times we hear that teachers don’t get sufficient support from administrators because lawyers tell them they can’t do anything. This bill sets well-needed guidelines.
HF 720 allows a person, who was adopted as a child, to get a non-certified birth certificate that includes names of their biological parents if the names were omitted from the original birth certificate.
HF 719 adds rental deposits as something that a car rental company can put a hold on a credit card for. Currently, Iowa is just one of two states that does not allow car rental companies to do so.
HF 716 requires participation at a precinct caucus to be in person only if the party’s state central committee chooses to select its delegates as part of the caucus. The bill also authorizes the state central committees to set rules for participation and voting for precinct caucuses, including voter registration requirements. This bill is important as Iowa seeks to maintain its first-in-the-nation status in the presidential candidate nominating process.
Youth Employment
SF 542 updates Iowa’s youth employment laws and expands opportunities for teenagers to work in Iowa. This section of code has not been updated in many years. The biggest updates the bill makes are very reasonable changes in Iowa law to allow more flexibility in work schedules and work activities for teenagers. Teenagers participating in extra-curricular school activities are often out much later at night than they are allowed to be out working. The bill extends the timeframe for work for teens under 16 from 7 pm to 9 pm, and expands some of the tasks that 14 and 15 year-olds can do. Many of these tasks are ones that these teens do at home anyway.
There was a lot of concern about 16 and 17 years-old being able to serve alcohol in a restaurant. Those concerns were heard and an amendment improved the original bill by setting some strict parameters for that provision. Teens will be able to serve alcohol only during the hours restaurants server food, when two adults are present and after all employees at the restaurant have received sexual harassment training. It’s important to remember that Iowa code still has requirements for safety, and appropriate training and supervision baked into every work environment for the teen.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect is via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.