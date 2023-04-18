Much of week 14 was spent considering bills eligible for debate. Republicans spent about 9 hours in caucus, discussing bills with each other, and then about the same amount of time in floor debate. Democrats experienced a similar schedule. Major bills on the table this week included the sale of raw milk, discussion of firearms, welfare reform, with many more bills debated, too.
The Iowa budget process is well underway. Budget targets were publicly released by House Republicans on March 30. Soon, each subcommittee will release their proposal for where to spend the FY24 budget. Here are a few highlights from the House’s proposal.
- $25 million increase in funding for Iowa Nursing Homes over FY23. $10 million more than in the Governor’s budget.
- $7 million increase for mental health care providers over FY23.
- $3 million increase for substance abuse treatment over FY23.
- $1 million increase for psychiatric ICU care units than FY23.
- Maintained our commitment to the Home Community Based Services providers by continuing the rate increase plan started last year.
- $10 million new funding for workforce grants given to students in one of Iowa’s high-demand job areas like nursing, STEM professions, and educators.
Bills Passed This Week
Below is a sampling of the 36 bills passed by the House during week 14. Most will move on to the Senate, while a few are headed to the Governor’s desk.
HF 572 — passed 85-10, proposes to prohibit the use of remotely piloted aircraft (RPS) flying over a homestead or that part of a secured farmstead area where agricultural animals are kept without the consent of the landowner.
HF 672 — passed 98-0, would provide teachers with a permanent masters license. With the permanent license, there would be no renewal requirements for a practitioner who has been employed for at least 10 years and who possesses a master’s or doctoral degree. A background check would still need to be completed every 5 years.
HF 680 — passed 81-17, allows counties to collect a $10 convenience fee for the issuance/renewal of driver’s licenses and ID cards for individuals who are not residents or property taxpayers in that county.
HF 651 — passed 82-16, prohibits counties and cities from enacting bans on dog breeds, perceived breeds, or characteristics of the dog. This bill updates the Iowa Code on the definition of dogs as property and limits the authority of law enforcement to kill a dog not in possession of the owner only in jurisdictions without shelters or in jurisdictions where there is no available housing for the dogs. HF 651 also removes the requirement that a dog wears a rabies vaccination tag as proof of ownership.
SF 527 — passes 98-0, clarifies the process for an all-systems permit for vehicles of excessive size or weight to be authorized to travel on lowa roads. The bill also clarifies that any paved farm-to-market road or a street or highway that is designated as a truck route is subject to the all-systems permit and cannot be restricted by the local government. Senate File 527 also removes the requirement that overweight loads must display warning lights based on the vehicle’s weight.
HF 677 — passes 98-0, creates a Special Class “C” Retail native Wine licenses to allow native wine manufacturers to sell native wine at retail for on and off-premise consumption. The fee for the license is $125 and a native wine manufacturer is allowed to be granted 2 Special Class “C” Retail Native licenses.
SF 519 — passed 98-0, proposes to expand the existing authority for county recorders or a designated license agent to electronically issue all-terrain vehicle registration renewals to additionally include the electronic issuance of registration renewals for off-road utility vehicles.
SF 315 — passed 64-35, allows for the sale of raw milk, raw milk products, and raw milk dairy products from producers on a raw milk dairy with no more than 10 dairy animals. Producers are required to test monthly to determine coliform count and standard plate count of dairy animals. An annual physical with blood tests shall be conducted by a licensed veterinarian. Raw milk and associated products are not allowed to be used for retail food processing or home-based goods. With a signed affidavit from a licensed physician who believes an individual became ill as a direct result of raw milk, HHS or a local board of health may demand the test records of the raw milk dairy from the previous three years.
HF 351 — passed 99-0, increase the adoption tax credit available against the individual income tax. Currently, the adoption tax credit equals the amount of qualified adoption expenses paid or incurred by the taxpayer in connection with the adoption of a child, not to exceed $5,000 per adoption. This section phases in an increase to the maximum amount of the adoption tax credit as follows: for the tax year beginning January 1, 2024, $7,500 per adoption, for tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2025, $10,000 per adoption.
SF 193 — passed 99-0, orders The Board of Mortuary Science to adopt rules for the registration of removal specialists. Registered removal specialists would be authorized to move human remains from the place of death to the funeral home without the supervision of the funeral director.
HF 654 — passed 62-37, expands firearm possession in the following ways:
- Division I allows loaded firearms in locked vehicles on most publicly owned property.
- Division I strikes a DHHS rule that prohibits foster parents from having loaded firearms in their vehicle.
- Division III allows loaded firearms to be in a vehicle on school property while dropping off or picking up a student.
- Division IV allows loaded firearms to be in a vehicle parked at regents universities or community colleges.
- Division V prohibits insurance companies from refusing to insure a school that allows firearms in their buildings.
- Division VI clarifies a person can have a loaded firearm in their car while driving.
- Division VIl allows a person to have a loaded firearm on their snowmobile or ATV.
- Division VIlI strikes a rule prohibiting firearms at casinos. Casinos will determine their own firearm policy.
- Division IX makes several changes to 724 regarding who can possess and who can carry firearms.
HF 674 — passed 65-34, allows for any county treasurer to do initial motor vehicle registration and titling. It also increases the fees for certain motor vehicle registration and titling and the amount the county treasurer is allowed to deposit into the county general fund. There were fee increases on a number of different things involved in the transfer of title and registration. The bill also raises the amount a county treasurer can may retain for deposit in the county’s general fund the following: $12.50 for each fee for certificates of title (currently $2.50), $16 of each collected for perfection of security interests (currently 60% of all fees collected), and $11 from each fee for a new registration (currently $1).
SF 494 — passed 58-41, provides oversight of Iowa’s public assistance programs. This bill strikes a balance between protecting Iowa’s welfare programs for Iowans in true need while at the same time protecting the Iowa taxpayer from paying for services for a noneligible individual. This bill has received significant feedback from Iowans throughout the legislative process and has gone through many different versions. The bill does the following:
- Requires welfare applicants to complete a computerized identity authentication process to confirm their identity prior to receiving benefits.
- Codifies Iowa’s current income eligibility for the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP). Iowa’s income eligibility is 160% of the federal poverty level. The federal income limit is just 130% of the federal poverty level meaning SF 494 includes more Iowans than required by the federal government.
- Requires applicants’ assets to be reviewed prior to enrollment in SNAP. Specifically, this bill sets those asset limits at $15,000 liquid assets for the household, and allows for one vehicle to have unlimited value, and a second vehicle to be up to $10,000 of value. If the value of the second vehicle exceeds $10,000, the amount in excess will be used to determine if the household exceeds $15,000 in liquid assets.
- Requires the state to check all income, employment, and financial institutions to ensure that applicants for welfare programs meet all eligibility criteria for those programs.
- Requires cooperation with child support services as a condition of eligibility for Medicaid.
Thank you to the students at North Fayette Valley for the kind note following their visit to the Iowa Capitol. I enjoyed speaking with them during their tour of the House Chamber. They asked great questions about the role of an elected official and the legislative process.
Wednesday was University of Iowa Day at the Capitol. I especially enjoyed the chance to speak with the Director of the UI REACH Program, Dr. Bill Loyd, and Desmond Kapayou, a first year student. UI REACH (Realizing Educational and Career Hopes) is part of the University of Iowa College of Education. It is a comprehensive transition program for college-age students with intellectual, cognitive, and learning disabilities. UI REACH offers an integrated college experience in a caring and structured environment. I have been working on creating a scholarship program through Iowa College Aid for students enrolled in a comprehensive transition program.