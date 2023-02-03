Things are really rolling in the Iowa House as we conclude week 4 of the legislative session. As of Thursday, there have been 191 house files, 132 house study bills, and 14 resolutions introduced in the House. All of those bills can be found by visiting the legislative website, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/, and using the search function in the top left corner. Active legislation can change bill numbers as they are amended or passed out of committee. This can be confusing. The best way to find the most current version of a bill is, after searching for the bill, to scroll to the “Track Versions” under related information. Different versions of the bill will be listed, with the highest bill number being the most current version. Legislators use the exact same website as the public to read and track legislation.
Even with all the legislative action in subcommittees, committees and on the House floor, the highlight of the week was Iowa FFA day at the Capitol. It was great to meet with students from East Buchanan, Independence, Jesup and North Fayette Valley. We toured the House chamber, and Law Library; and the students from East Buchanan made the hike to the top of the dome. It was fun to learn their interests and try to answer their questions. The rotunda was jammed full of students from all across the state, with everyone wearing the signature FFA blue jacket.
Thirteen bills were debated on the House floor this week. All were “non-con,” or non-controversial bills, with little or no opposition. The vote total for all thirteen bills was 1242-39. Some bills of note that passed this week:
HF 35 adds jogging, walking, and biking to the definition of recreational purposes for private land to be used for public use; and includes railroad right of ways and crossings that are incorporated into part of a recreational trail or path. The real focus of the bill is to include those railroad crossings in liability protection that is provided to other private lands to be used for public use. This is a bill I sponsored that came from the City of Oelwein from work on their trail system.
HF 137 brings parity for cosmetologists and barbers to practice outside of licensed establishments. Iowa currently allows mobile barber shops, but cosmetologists don’t have the same freedom to operate. And likewise, cosmetologists can go to wedding venues, but barbers cannot go to such venues and cut hair.
HJR 3 proposes an amendment to the Iowa Constitution that creates a line of succession for the Office of Governor should the Governor suffer a disability, die, resign or be removed from office. Current Iowa code does not make clear the line of succession, especially regarding the Lieutenant Governor. This is the second time the resolution passed the Iowa House. The Senate needs to pass it again, before it would go to the public for ratification at the 2024 general election.
HF 142 increases the amount sent to the Commission of Veterans Affairs from the State Lottery Fund from $500,000 to $800,000 annually. These funds are used to support the most needy veterans through an application process to cover some specified needs like dental bills and home and vehicle repairs. The House passed the legislation unanimously for the second year in a row. Last year, the Senate did not consider the proposal. Now would be a great time to reach out to your senator to encourage their support of the bill.
HF 112 strikes the 12-year look back limit for domestic abuse assault penalty determination. Currently, a person convicted of domestic abuse can have their sentence increased if they have been convicted of domestic abuse assault in the past 12 years. The bill strikes that limit and allows a penalty enhancement for any previous convictions of domestic assault.
Public school funding will be the big topic next week. By law the Legislature has to set Supplemental State Aid (SSA) for schools within 30 days of the governor delivering her budget proposal. The deadline is quickly approaching. The House Education and Appropriations committees passed a bill to increase SSA funding by 3% for the next fiscal year. That level of funding increase appears to be the number agreed to by the Senate and Governor Reynolds. The increase would total $106.8 million of new funding for schools. The House will most likely vote on the bill early in the week. I, and others, advocated for a higher increase due to inflationary costs of doing everything. Hopefully, we might be able to find other ways to provide additional support to PK-12 schools.
My newest subcommittee assignments include HSB 82, the governor’s proposal to create an Iowa Office of Apprenticeship, HSB 119, the governor’s proposal to modify provisions in the department of education, and HSB 113, the department of agriculture’s annual bill. I will be floor managing HSB 82.
Two bills that I sponsored and have worked through subcommittee should be taken up in committee next week. HF 16 creates a scholarship program for students with disabilities in a comprehensive transition program at the University of Iowa or Northwestern College. HF 80 reduces regulatory burden for farmers market vendors that sell at farmers markets in multiple counties.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.