Things are really rolling in the Iowa House as we conclude week 4 of the legislative session. As of Thursday, there have been 191 house files, 132 house study bills, and 14 resolutions introduced in the House. All of those bills can be found by visiting the legislative website, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/, and using the search function in the top left corner. Active legislation can change bill numbers as they are amended or passed out of committee. This can be confusing. The best way to find the most current version of a bill is, after searching for the bill, to scroll to the “Track Versions” under related information. Different versions of the bill will be listed, with the highest bill number being the most current version. Legislators use the exact same website as the public to read and track legislation.

Even with all the legislative action in subcommittees, committees and on the House floor, the highlight of the week was Iowa FFA day at the Capitol. It was great to meet with students from East Buchanan, Independence, Jesup and North Fayette Valley. We toured the House chamber, and Law Library; and the students from East Buchanan made the hike to the top of the dome. It was fun to learn their interests and try to answer their questions. The rotunda was jammed full of students from all across the state, with everyone wearing the signature FFA blue jacket.

