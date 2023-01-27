The 2023 legislative session is in full gear now as we wrapped up week 3 with floor debate on a couple of bills on Thursday morning. Of course, the focus of our attention was fully on the education savings account (ESA) bill, HF 68, that passed on Monday. The buzz continued at the Capitol on Tuesday as Governor Reynolds signed the legislation. An amendment to the bill, positive for all public schools, will allow schools more freedom to decide how to use teacher leadership program funds. The amendment also extends operational sharing for school districts through 2034. The vast majority of districts in Iowa use operational sharing to spread several types of administrative duties across two or more districts.
I want to thank the many people that reached out before and after the vote on Monday night in support of the position I took on the legislation. Now that it is law, I hope that through the rules process we can make ESAs work effectively for families who choose to seek an alternative private education and that taxpayers have confidence in the management of the program.
In addition to the ESA bill, there were three other floor votes this week. The first record, roll call vote of the session was to approve the permanent rules of operation for the 90th General Assembly of the Iowa House of Representatives. There are 82 rules that range from attire to how representatives can vote, either from their desk or from the back of the chamber. The most often invoked rule is Rule 10. The rule covers decorum in the chamber, especially during debate. Representatives must confine their comments to the bill being debated and be respectful of others. Representatives who believe Rule 10 is being violated during debate may shout “Point of Order.” The Speaker presiding over the debate will then make a ruling on the point of order. Typically, the offending representative will alter their comments to stay within the parameters of the bill. These events usually make the debate a little more lively.
The fourth and final bill debated this week was HF 94, which creates a crime of using movie prop money as real money. If passed by the Senate, the bill would create a stair step of penalties depending on the level of intent or dollar value of the fake money being used. The lowest charge would be a simple misdemeanor if the value was less than $300 with the highest charge being a Class C felony if the value is over $10,000. The need for this bill was brought about by movie prop money not being deemed counterfeit money because it clearly states on the movie props that it is not currency.
This year, I am chairing the House Veterans Affairs committee. This new challenge has me learning how to manage committee meetings and navigate other tasks like sponsoring legislation through House Study Bills and making subcommittee assignments for bills that are sent to the committee. On Wednesday, we had our first real business meeting by passing four bills out of committee to support veterans. HF 142 will increase the funds available for use in the Veterans Trust Fund by $300,000. These funds are used to reimburse veterans for qualifying expenses.
One of the other bills, HF 37, would create an expanded tax credit for disabled veterans based on the level of disability, which is determined by the US Department of Veterans Affairs. The lowest level of tax credit would be 40% ranging up to a 100% tax credit for veterans determined to be 100% disabled. The bill now moves to the Ways and Means committee because it is tax related.
I am continuing to work on ideas for legislation that constituents bring forward. So far this session, I have filed five bills. Each of the five bills passed through subcommittees this week. The proposed legislation includes changes to farmers market permit fees, a scholarship program for students with disabilities attending a qualifying college program, and a change in eligibility level for businesses applying to the butchery innovation grant program. The legislation I am working on can be found at this link: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislators/legislator?ga=90&personID=30653.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.