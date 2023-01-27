Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The 2023 legislative session is in full gear now as we wrapped up week 3 with floor debate on a couple of bills on Thursday morning. Of course, the focus of our attention was fully on the education savings account (ESA) bill, HF 68, that passed on Monday. The buzz continued at the Capitol on Tuesday as Governor Reynolds signed the legislation. An amendment to the bill, positive for all public schools, will allow schools more freedom to decide how to use teacher leadership program funds. The amendment also extends operational sharing for school districts through 2034. The vast majority of districts in Iowa use operational sharing to spread several types of administrative duties across two or more districts.

I want to thank the many people that reached out before and after the vote on Monday night in support of the position I took on the legislation. Now that it is law, I hope that through the rules process we can make ESAs work effectively for families who choose to seek an alternative private education and that taxpayers have confidence in the management of the program.

