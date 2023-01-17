Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Welcome to the first edition of my 2023 From Dome to Home legislative update newsletter! Through the newsletter, I will try to provide a weekly look at what happened in the Iowa House. Hopefully, it provides you with some insight into the legislative process and a look at my experience serving as your state representative. If you have questions or comments about pending legislation, please reach out via email, phone, or stop and say “Hi” if you see me around the district. The geography of the district has changed and now includes the north and east part of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County; with the new district number being House District 68.

Joint Sessions of the Legislature

Tags

Trending Food Videos