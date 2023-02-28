To the People of House District 68
Week 7 was a busy one, with extensive subcommittee and committee work ahead of next week’s funnel. Each policy bill must have a subcommittee and be passed by a policy committee prior to the end of week 8 of the session. Bills that are assigned to Appropriations (spending) and Ways and Means (revenue) are exempt from the funnel. Since much of the week was focused on committee work there was only one day of debate on 15 bills. All were passed with bipartisan support, with a vote total of 1363-59. Here are some highlights from Wednesday’s debate.
HF 252 creates a comprehensive transition and postsecondary program (CTP) scholarship for students with intellectual, developmental, or learning disabilities enrolled in an approved CTP program in Iowa. An amendment to the bill will direct the Vocational Rehabilitation Services to administer the program to allow for federal matching funds to be brought in to enhance the scholarship program.
There are currently two approved CTP programs in Iowa. One program is University of Iowa REACH (https://education.uiowa.edu/reach) and the other is Northwestern NEXT (https://www.nwciowa.edu/next). These programs provide on-campus college experience opportunities for students with disabilities. My hope by introducing and working to pass HF 252 is to create more college experience opportunities for families, because the programs are expensive but have the potential to provide great return. for individuals and their communities.
HF 256 removes the requirement that teachers must be 21 years of age prior to obtaining their teacher licensure. With many students earning credits through dual enrollment in high school, new teachers are graduating earlier and unable to begin teaching even though they are qualified. This bill would allow a school district to employ these younger teacher if they felt it worked for their school.
HF 272 requires employers to treat employees who adopt a child, 6 years or younger, the same way as those who have a biological child for the purposes of employment policies, benefits, and protection for the first year of adoption.
HF 314 gives county boards of supervisors the ability to dissolve county compensation boards. In place of the compensation boards, the boards of supervisors would carry out the duties of the compensation boards as prescribed in code.
HF 323 allows a school to compensate a student teacher at a rate not more than the lowest paid teacher. While the bill would allow the practice of paying student teachers a stipend, there is no additional funding to support the idea.
Agriculture Education
This week, I was excited to co-sponsor a bill to increase support for agriculture education programs in Iowa schools. The bill would create a grant program for schools to support funding for ag education teachers during the summer months when they are still working with students on their many projects during the growing season and at county fairs. Schools with ag education programs less than 10 years old could request up to 100% of the cost, while other programs could request 50% of the cost. Summer funding has really limited many ag education programs because it often cost teachers in time and money to be helping their students. The timing was particularly special because it is also National FFA Week.
Preschool Funding
A bill I will be working to get through the legislative funnel this week is HF 297. This bill would expand preschool funding to full-time status for families less than 180% of the federal poverty level. Currently, schools receive 50% of per pupil funding for 4-year old preschool. Data from Iowa schools shows that there is a significant difference in achievement between students attending full-time preschool and those that attend only half-time. In my opinion, this bill could have the best return on the state’s investment of any education bill this session.
Visitors in the Capitol
Tuesday was Iowa State Day on the Hill. As a graduate of Iowa State myself, I enjoyed talking to the many groups and students from Ames that came down to showcase their work. I had the chance to speak with individuals from the Ames Laboratory, a United States Department of Energy national laboratory located in Ames, Iowa affiliated with Iowa State University. It is a top-level national laboratory for research on national security, energy, and the environment. I also spoke with Alex Andradre the Program Manager for CyBIZ Lab and Judy Eyles the Director of CyBiz Lab and Pappajohn Center for Entrepreneurship. Iowa State currently ranks #11 in the United States for entrepreneurship programs.
Some student-led ventures were highlighted during the Iowa State Day on the Hill. A very cool project is Spock’s Sanctuary, founded by Iowa State students Cameryn and Cole to combat the misinformation that prevents exotic companion animals from getting the proper care and living long and happy lives. Here’s a link to their website for more information: https://www.spockssanctuary.org/.
Representative Shannon Latham and I celebrated after Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson reads in our bill to increase support for Ag Education.
Learning about a unique process the Ames Laboratory uses to recycle rare earth metals from computer hard drives. They are working to decrease the United State’s dependence on other countries as major providers of rare earth metals.
Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen and I during Iowa State Day on the Hill. It’s always fun to visit with President Wintersteen and learn about all the great things happening at ISU.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect is via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at (563) 920-5899.