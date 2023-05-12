The 2023 legislative session wrapped up a week ago and since then it has been nice to return to a more normal life back at home. While the session runs just 16 weeks, which doesn’t seem that long, it sure gets to be a grind, especially towards the end. I think all legislators, staff and lobbyists look forward to the beginning of a new legislative session, but with experience, I believe they anticipate the end of the session even more.
During this past week, I have been asked about my thoughts on the session so I thought a quick wrap-up might be in order.
By the end of the 2023 session 169 bills were enrolled, or passed by the 90th General Assembly. During the session, the House passed 248 bills, some for two or three times if different versions came over from the Senate. One of the several frustrating things at the Capitol voting for good legislation that never gets taken up in the other chamber. A full list of the enrolled bills can be found at this link https://www.legis.iowa.gov/law/statutory/acts/enrolledBills?year=2023. The list includes the dates on which each bill was passed for the final time by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor, if applicable. The list also indicates whether a bill was vetoed or provisions of a bill were line item vetoed by the Governor. The list provides specific effective and applicability dates for each bill.
State Budget
The primary objective of the legislative session is to pass the state budget for the next fiscal year, and essentially the second half of the session is set aside to work on the budget. However, this session was that budget work never really started until the last two, or maybe three, weeks of the session. The House put out target numbers much earlier, but the Senate delayed the process. As a rank and file member of the Legislature, this hurry up at the end felt like we had less input than the previous two years I have served. For essentially every budget area, we didn’t know what was new to the budget until the day we were asked to pass it.
To help legislators and the public understand the budget impact of the legislative session, the Legislative Services Agency (LSA) publishes an End of Session General Fund Balance Sheet right after adjournment. If you really want to geek out on financial information, the LSA provides general fund and other end-of-session fund data at this link: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/publications/fiscal/endOfSession. For everyone else, here’s some highlights:
For FY 2023, the estimated ending balance (surplus) is $1.745 billion. The reserve fund balances are estimated to be $895.2 million, at the statutory maximum, which is 10% of the adjusted revenue estimate.
For FY 2024, the General Assembly appropriated $8.517 billion from the General Fund, which is $1.880 billion below the expenditure limitation of $10.397 billion. The FY 2024 appropriations represent an increase of $302.5 million (3.7%) compared to the estimated FY 2023 appropriations and $5.7 million in adjustments to standing appropriations.
The estimated ending balance (surplus) for FY 2024 is $2.006 billion and the reserve funds balances are estimated to total $961.9 million, which is at the statutory maximum of 10% of the adjusted revenue estimate.
The Taxpayer Relief Fund is estimated to have a balance totaling $3.559 billion for FY 2024. The Fund is projected to receive an allocation of $784.6 million from the FY 2023 General Fund surplus.
With a projected $2 billion surplus for FY 2024, I thought we could have done more to support Iowans across several areas of government and still stayed within conservative budgeting principles. One specific area where I was especially disappointed was in adding additional funding for nursing homes. The House proposed a $25 million increase, but the Senate and governor would only go along with a $15 million increase. Nursing homes are undergoing severe financial stress, and I thought we should have done more to support them.
On a more personal note, I am disappointed that we weren’t able to pass a bill I sponsored to provide scholarship funds for students with intellectual and learning disabilities to attend college programs like University of Iowa REACH program and the Northwestern NEXT program. This is the second year I sponsored this bill and it passed the House unanimously both years. I proposed just $200,000 for this program, which could have been paired with nearly $800,000 of federal money to support these students.
On the bright side, I think it’s great that the Legislature continued funding for the Butchery Innovation grant program. This program has been very well received by and supportive of meat lockers since it was started in 2021. The program will continue with $1 million available in FY 2024 through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Also along that same line, the Legislature created and funded the new Dairy Innovation Fund to provide grants for dairy processing and on-farm technology. This is something I sponsored, along with Rep Shannon Latham last year. The Dairy Innovation Fund will have $750,000 available through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Tax Relief
The property tax relief bill that was passed during the last week of the session is being heralded as a big success, but I think we could and should have done more. The House proposed a $200 million reduction that would have benefited nearly every Iowa property taxpayer. The bill that did pass will benefit taxpayers in high and moderate growth areas of the state by limiting the increase in assessments. It’s great for those taxpayers, but many will miss out. We will have to wait and see if the other provisions of the bill that aim to increase property tax transparency will work as intended. I tend to believe local governments already have a lot of transparency in place, if we just take some time to look and follow along.
Going forward we will be hearing more and more about additional tax reduction proposals. Some proposals will suggest that Iowa should eliminate individual income taxes. That may be a whole easier said than done. Currently, individual income taxes make up about 50% of state revenue. Eliminating income taxes will certainly necessitate increasing sales and property taxes to compensate for the shortfall. The rapidly increasing Taxpayer Relief Fund, projected at $3.559 billion for FY 2024, will be used as a justification to further reduce future income taxes. However, I believe a better, more conservative course of action would be to move up the implementation of the 3.9% income tax rate to tax year 2023 by making it retroactive during the first few weeks of the 2024 legislative session. The Legislature should be returning the funds in the Taxpayer Relief Fund sooner than later or increase the next budget appropriations to support economic development and improve the opportunities for all Iowans.
Thank You
It continues to be an honor and pleasure to serve as your representative in the Iowa House. Thank you! I know that not everyone agrees with every single one of my votes during this session, but I try to vote the way I believe the majority of constituents in Iowa House District 68 would want me to vote on the individual issues. Please be assured that I am not afraid to stand up and speak on issues that impact our district in northeast Iowa and the state of Iowa.
I also want to thank my family for allowing me to serve in this capacity; and especially my wife, Tammy, who covers all kinds of things when I’m away. Thank you!
If I could provide value for your organization’s next meeting, please reach out via phone or email. I would enjoy the opportunity to give some insight into the legislative process, offer a summary of the session, and of course, get some feedback on how we are doing at the Capitol. The easiest way to connect is via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.